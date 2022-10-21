Vermont court reverses Newbury officials’ rejection of youth detention facility

The Newbury property under consideration at a Development Review Board hearing to consider the application by Vermont Permanency Initiative seeking approval to operate the Woodside Replacement. Photo by Rob Strong photograph/Valley News

This story by Nora Doyle-Burr first appeared in the Valley News on Oct. 20.

NEWBURY — A decision rendered Tuesday in the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court reverses the Newbury Development Review Board’s denial of a permit for a proposed youth detention center in town.

The decision may pave the way for a state plan to replace the former Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex with a six-bed secure residential treatment facility for boys between the ages of 11 and 17 who are involved with the juvenile justice and/or child welfare systems and are at risk of self-harm or harm to others. The decision does, however, give interested parties 10 days to file a dispute.

The treatment center, slated for a 280-acre property at the end of the rural Stevens Place west of Interstate 91 in Newbury, would be leased to the Vermont Department for Children and Families and operated by the Vermont Permanency Initiative, which owns the Stevens Place property. The state already awarded the project an Act 250 permit in late January.

The decision rejected an attempt by opponents of the project to dismiss DCF as a party to the case and granted the state and the initiative’s motion for summary judgment. In supporting his decision, Judge Thomas G. Walsh pointed to a state statute, 24 V.S.A. 4412, which he said aims to protect “residential care facilities and group homes from exclusionary zoning.”

Under the statute, group homes serving eight or fewer people with disabilities “shall be considered by right to constitute a permitted single-family residential use of property.”

The Development Review Board, which had unanimously rejected a conditional use permit for the project last November, and a community group called Concerned4Newbury had contested this point, arguing that the proposed six-bed facility would not be a group home but a “juvenile detention facility.”

Walsh, however, rejected that contention, finding that a group home applies to facilities, usually located in residential areas, that provide “an alternative group living arrangement and care to a vulnerable population, be that population foster children, delinquents, disabled persons or others with special needs.”

He said it was not relevant that the residents of the facility will be justice-involved adolescents or that it will be secure. He said the “undisputed material facts” of the case indicate that many of the juveniles housed in the facility will have “no other suitable placement available and (be) at risk of harm to themselves, others or property.” In addition, while they are housed at the facility, they will be receiving treatment and support from staff.

Walsh also said that the facts of the case make it clear that the state’s intent is to serve youths with disabilities, such as mental health disorders, a fact that the Concerned4Newbury group had contested. If, following diagnosis, a young person is found not to have a disability, the state would then move them to a different setting.

Because the parties have not said that the project conflicts with the dimensional standards in the town’s zoning regulations, Walsh said the court will give the parties 10 days to respond before granting the project summary judgment to move forward.

Some town residents were disappointed by the court’s decision.

Emmy Hausman, who sits on the DRB, said she was traveling and hadn’t had a chance to review the decision itself, but “I have heard the bad news.”

She said in a Thursday phone interview that “the state is riding roughshod over local decision-making. It really shatters our hope on a number of fronts.”

For example, Hausman said she is concerned by the fact that the center would be managed by a private entity contracted by the state.

“Personally, I am appalled that we are going to private detention centers,” she said.

Meanwhile, the community group Concerned4Newbury “is reviewing the decision and considering its options moving forward,” Nicholas A.E. Low, the group’s Montpelier-based attorney, said in a Thursday email.

Reached by phone on Thursday, James Barlow, the town’s Danville-based attorney, declined to comment.

Jay Wolter, a program consultant for the Vermont Permanency Initiative, a program of Orford-based Becket Family of Services, said that while Tuesday’s decision is a step forward for the treatment center, there are more to go including a construction project.

“We look forward to continuing work on this complicated project and expect that this decision will provide an impetus for collaborative discussion by the many stakeholders needed to move forward in this effort to meet a critical state need,” Wolter said.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office also welcomed the court’s decision.

“There is a critical need for safe and secure housing and treatment for justice-involved children with disabilities in Vermont, as noted in the court’s decision, and we are thankful for the court’s thorough consideration of the issues raised in this important matter,” Lauren Jandl, the Attorney General’s chief of staff, said in a Thursday email.

State Rep. Alice M. Emmons, D-Springfield, who is chairwoman of the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee, said she was uncertain what the next steps are for the project, but she expects the topic will come up at the committee’s next meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting indicates Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, will give an “Update on Placement of Violent Juveniles” at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in Room 10 at the Statehouse and via Zoom. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link is online at: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/agenda/2022/5945 .

Emmons said that even if the Newbury project moves forward, it will not address all of the state’s needs.

“The proposal for the Newbury facility, with Becket being our provider, was up to six beds; those would be just for males,” Emmons said. It “doesn’t take the pressure away for the need for more beds.”

She said the Legislature has asked Gov. Phil Scott’s administration to provide it with a report on a broader plan of how it plans to house adolescents involved in the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, without a specific place for young people in need of a secure place to be, they are housed in correctional facilities, Emmons said. Doing so, she said, is “not fair to the juvenile.” It also requires that correctional officers staff it and provide a sight and sound barrier between the juveniles and the adult inmates.

“It’s not tenable,” she said.

This situation is rare: One female and fewer than 10 male juveniles have had to be housed in adult correctional facilities in the state in a year’s time, she said. But the experience can have a big impact on the young person involved.

“Perception-wise, you’re driving somebody up to a correctional facility,” she said “What is that telling a juvenile?”

