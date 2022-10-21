ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Blackford says 'there is no acceptable Tory leader' to replace Liz Truss

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Ian Blackford believes there is “no acceptable Tory leader” that could take over as prime minister in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s resignation.

The SNP Westminster leader said that “everything which has gone wrong” under the Conservative Party is “evidence” that it’s “finally time to close the door” on the UK.

“Tories haven’t won an election in Scotland since 1955, we’ve continually rejected them,” Mr Blackford told BBC Breakfast.

Chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said the next prime minister should be decided on by next Friday, 28 October.

Related
The Independent

Foreign secretary denies Rishi Sunak did ‘grubby’ deal to bring back scandal-hit Braverman

The foreign secretary has denied Rishi Sunak did a “grubby” deal with scandal-hit Suella Braverman to bring her back as home secretary – prompting a claim he is “insulting the intelligence” of the public.The new prime minister is under fire for the shock return of Ms Braverman – just six days after she was sacked for a security breach – in apparent payback for her backing his leadership campaign.But James Cleverly, who kept the Foreign Office brief, denied a deal between the pair, claiming the home secretary is admired for her “very important crime-fighting agenda”.“I don’t think he needed...
The Independent

What the papers say as Rishi Sunak appoints new cabinet

The latest prime minister is the only story in town, with the new Tory leader promising to “fix” the errors of Liz Truss.Leading The Independent on Wednesday is a survey showing almost two-thirds of voters want a general election now.On top of the new poll, more than 440,000 people have signed our petition calling for a national ballot, as new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the third Conservative prime minister since the last general election in 2019.Independent digital front: Voters demand election as Sunak claims mandate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QmS9GD3s2e— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 25, 2022Meanwhile, “Leave it to me,...
The Independent

Suella Braverman ‘amps up cruelty’ of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet as sacked minister returns

Charities have accused Rishi Sunak of “amping up the cruelty” of his new cabinet after reinstating Suella Braverman as home secretary.The move comes days after she resigned for breaching the ministerial code, following a tumultuous six weeks in post that saw her hit headlines for describing the Rwanda deal as her “dream and obsession”.Ms Braverman is considered to be on the right wing of the Conservative Party and has hardline ambitions for policies across asylum, modern slavery, migration and crime.Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, accused Mr Sunak of “putting party before country” with the appointment.She added: “He said...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: Braverman return criticised as cabinet meets for first time

Rishi Sunak is coming under fire for appointing Suella Braverman to his cabinet just days after she resigned over a security breach.The prime minister made Ms Braverman his home secretary on Tuesday after reshuffling his cabinet during his first day in office.The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into the return of Ms Braverman, after she was deemed to have broken the ministerial code.Labour accused Mr Sunak of putting his party above the country amid claims he reappointed the home secretary in return for her support in the recent leadership contest.The PM meets with his new...
The Independent

Dominic Raab’s comeback as Justice Secretary branded ‘concerning’ by opponents

Dominic Raab has been reappointed as Justice Secretary less than two months after he was sacked, despite claims he failed to resolve the barrister strikes and presided over growing court backlogs.The vocal supporter of Rishi Sunak throughout both leadership contests saw his dreams of a Bill of Rights, to overhaul human rights laws, shelved by Liz Truss when she became prime minister and banished him to the back benches.But he has now made a Cabinet comeback, being reinstalled to his former roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor putting him back in charge of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ),...
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
The Independent

Halloween fiscal statement may be delayed as Suella Braverman’s return defended

Rishi Sunak may delay the highly-anticipated financial statement due on Halloween, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as he defended Suella Braverman’s return as Home Secretary.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hinted on Wednesday that the new Prime Minister may put back the medium-term fiscal plan so he can ensure it “matches his priorities”.Mr Cleverly argued that a “short delay” to the plan and independent forecasts that had been brought forward to calm the spooked financial markets would not be a “bad thing at all”.The Foreign Secretary also sought to justify the criticised re-appointment of Ms Braverman to the role she was forced to quit from last week over a breach of the ministerial code.He argued that she has now apologised for a “mistake” after sharing an official document and denied her re-appointment was part of a deal to buy Mr Sunak her support for the Tory leadership. Read More Rishi Sunak ‘considers Budget delay’ - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
The Independent

NHS leaders warn Rishi Sunak not to ‘watch while health service crumbles’

NHS leaders have written to new prime minister Rishi Sunak warning him not to “watch while the health service crumbles”.Mr Sunak has been asked by NHS leaders to not ask for further savings from health budgets which have “no fat left to trim.”The NHS Confederation, which represents trusts and GPs across the country, warned the prime minister that patient safety will be “at real risk” if more cuts are introduced. The letter, sent by chief executive Matthew Taylor and chair Lord Victor Adebowale said: “While understanding the complexity of the current economic challenges, our members also feel trepidation in...
The Independent

Peers question how Harry and Andrew can stand in for King despite not being ‘working’ royals

Members of the House of Lords have challenged the future of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry — two non-working members of the Royal family.The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York’s roles as counsellors of state were questioned during a lengthy discussion in the House of Lords on Tuesday.The government was asked to consider whether the person who stands in for the monarch should be “somebody who actually undertakes royal duties”.Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew was forced to retreat from public life as a royal after an...
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

