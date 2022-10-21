Families of 2 Astroworld tragedy victims settle cases against Travis Scott, Live Nation

Weeks before the one-year anniversary of the deadly Astroworld festival , our sister station, ABC13, learned families of at least two victims have settled their cases.

On Wednesday night, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced a settlement involving the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old festival attendee who came from Washington state to attend the festival.

Buzbee told ABC13 in a statement:

Additionally, attorneys familiar with the cases told ABC13, the family of Brianna Rodriguez - a 16-year-old from the Houston Heights also settled their case.

They are the first such settlements arising from the deadly Astroworld festival on Nov. 5, 2021.

ABC13 reached out to attorneys for Live Nation late Wednesday evening but did not receive a response.

Terms of the settlements are confidential and have not been posted on the court's website.