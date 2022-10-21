Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Witches put on their best costumes to paddleboard across Morro Bay
It’s not Halloween yet, but it sure felt like it in Morro Bay thanks to the 9th Annual Witches' Paddle. This year, funds will be benefiting friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.
syvnews.com
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Ready for some scary fun this Halloween? Here are 5 SLO County haunted houses to visit
Whether you want a spooky maze or a more traditional haunted house, we’ve got you covered.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast
Ruby is a five year old American Bulldog who is available for adoption at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.
‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo
Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Maria: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $331. That’s $390 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $362. In the last...
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices in SLO County drop nearly 4%, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas fell nearly 4% in San Luis Obispo County during the past week as prices declined throughout the nation. At $6.03 a gallon, the average price of gas is 23 cents less in SLO County than last Sunday, according to figures from AAA.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
KSBW.com
10 people burned by antifreeze leak on Hearst Castle bus, fire officials say
SAN SIMEON, Calif. — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit responded to an antifreeze leak on a bus at Hearst Castle Saturday afternoon. State Parks officials say the bus was transporting visitors for a tour at the castle. Fire officials say the call came in at around 2:38 p.m....
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
Hwy 1 closed in San Luis Obispo due to low hanging power lines
Caltrans District 5 officials say a portion of Highway 1 is closed in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the seven most expensive homes sell for in Pismo Beach the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot was $692.
