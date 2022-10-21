Read full article on original website
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
tipranks.com
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
Zacks.com
Why is an Earnings Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q3?
IVZ - Free Report) is slated to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed declines in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
tipranks.com
Boston Scientific, Jacobs Solutions: Wall Street Loves These 2 Stocks
Boston Scientific and Jacobs Solutions are two less-talked-about powerhouses that deserve attention as they move to the top of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stock list. Markets are wildly volatile currently, with stock prices swinging to the extremes at every opportunity. When times are tense, assurance of experts is the only solace for investors. Wall Street’s top pros are the ones whose deep stock research and insights have the power to even sway stock prices. Thus, when it gets tough to predict the next swing of the pendulum, taking stock of what investors think makes sense. To make it easier, the TipRanks Analysts’ Top Stocks tool offers a comprehensive list of the most recommended stocks by analysts with the best track record. To that end, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) are two of the most recommended stocks over the past two days.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Luxfer Holdings's Earnings Outlook
Luxfer Holdings LXFR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Luxfer Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Luxfer Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
tipranks.com
2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”
Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of...
tipranks.com
Analysts are All About These 10 Stocks
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
tipranks.com
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
tipranks.com
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Investors Should Focus on Q3’s Bright Spots
3M’s third-quarter profit doubled year-over-year as the manufacturing giant slimmed down and fought an uphill battle against high inflation. Yet, investors gave 3M a ho-hum response – which they may come to regret if MMM stock gets a delayed post-earnings rally. The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), being a...
tipranks.com
UBS Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) reported third-quarter revenues of $8.4 billion, down by 10.6% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.52 per diluted share in Q3, versus $0.63 in the same period last year but surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.43 per share. The investment bank stated in its press release that...
These 2 Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners
Inflation is far from the Fed’s target, which might induce it to deliver more rate hikes in the coming months, increasing the likelihood of a recession. Amid this, we think...
Aaron's, Celestica, Medpace Holdings And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP shares jumped 37.2% to $217.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates. The Aaron's...
tipranks.com
Medpace Soars on Robust Q3
Shares of drug and medical device development services provider Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) are soaring today on the back of its blowout third-quarter performance. Revenue surged ~30% year-over-year to $383.7 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by $26.5 million. EPS at $2.05 too, handily beat estimates by $0.57. The company clocked $470.9 million...
tipranks.com
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Misses Earnings, Beats Revenue
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) reported earnings results for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -€0.99, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -€0.85 per share. Sales increased 21.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting €3.04 billion compared to €2.50 billion. This was higher than the...
Benzinga
Xerox Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Xerox Holdings XRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Xerox Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Xerox Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
