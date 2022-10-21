Boston Scientific and Jacobs Solutions are two less-talked-about powerhouses that deserve attention as they move to the top of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stock list. Markets are wildly volatile currently, with stock prices swinging to the extremes at every opportunity. When times are tense, assurance of experts is the only solace for investors. Wall Street’s top pros are the ones whose deep stock research and insights have the power to even sway stock prices. Thus, when it gets tough to predict the next swing of the pendulum, taking stock of what investors think makes sense. To make it easier, the TipRanks Analysts’ Top Stocks tool offers a comprehensive list of the most recommended stocks by analysts with the best track record. To that end, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) are two of the most recommended stocks over the past two days.

9 HOURS AGO