Massachusetts State

Honey Badger
3d ago

It takes more energy to get the temperature back up by the 7 to 10 degrees they recommend than to keep it steady. I read years ago, you should only move the temperature up or down by 3 degrees. From my own experience, this is true. We have plenty of resources in this country to increase oil and natural gas supply. Since the day Biden came into office, he has been at war with fossil fuels. He wants them gone. He said as much at one of the Democrat debates. It’s the regulations that are creating this mess. It’s almost November 2022. There is no reason why we aren’t producing the same amount of supply that we were prior to the pandemic. Don’t be fooled by the pathological liar who resides in the White House.

guest1
3d ago

So set your temperature at 32 degrees and there won’t be any heat loss. Why not become energy dependent in the US?

FOX 61

Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months

HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
CONNECTICUT STATE
country1025.com

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: October edition

The good news: The average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts did not go up in September. The bad news: At $2,500, it’s still 18.5% higher than it was in September 2021. And in three cities — Cambridge, Boston, and Brookline, in that order — that average was substantially higher, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released earlier this month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices 20 cents below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remained well below the national average Monday and even dropped a penny in the last week.The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $3.59, down slightly from $3.60 a week ago, according to AAA.The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. California has the highest average price in the nation at $5.75 a gallon.The record high for Massachusetts was $5.05, set back on June 12. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
VERMONT STATE
Q106.5

How the Hell Are Mainers Supposed to Pay for Heating Oil This Winter?

I'm worried this winter could break the bank. And I can't be the only one worried. According to the Maine Governor's Energy Office, the average price of a gallon of home heating oil is $5.03, that's almost double last year's price. Double - and last year was not cheap. An average oil tank is 275 gallons. When full, that's about 225 gallons allowing space for expansion and debris. So, some quick math shows that if you filled your tank with 225 gallons, it would cost you over $1,100 dollars!
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
