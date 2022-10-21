ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in crushing Padres loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized by many for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely ripped for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the 8th inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros pitcher had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run 7th to take the lead, while their bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Seranthony Dominguez costs Phillies pitching through rain in Game 5

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez fell victim to a nightmare 7th inning during Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, and it was not completely his fault. The Phillies and San Diego Padres played through rain in Sunday’s Game 5, and it became an increasing issue in the later innings. By the 7th, the field was wet, and Dominguez appeared to be having a hard time gripping the baseball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros

Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

