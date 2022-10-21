Read full article on original website
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in crushing Padres loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized by many for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely ripped for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the 8th inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Astros pitcher had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run 7th to take the lead, while their bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Vikings player arrested following alleged Miami nightclub incident
NFL coaches always urge players to stay out of trouble when their teams have a bye week, but it sounds like like Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh failed to do that with his team off in Week 7. Andy Salter of FOX Sports 640 South Florida reports that Udoh...
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
Zach LaVine ‘likes’ curious tweet about Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf
Zach LaVine may have some explaining to do this week. The Chicago Bulls guard LaVine sparked a bit of controversy with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. LaVine “liked” a tweet that read in part, “F–k You Jerry Reinsdorf …… Just Go F–k Yourself” (profanity edited by LBS). The tweet was a reference to Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.
Rockets downplay sideline confrontation between Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets are trying to write off Monday night’s sideline incident as a nothingburger. In the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Utah Jazz, teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. had a heated argument during a timeout huddle. The two traded words and got in each other’s faces before being separated.
Report: Dodgers could consider radical plan in pursuit of Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge will be an extremely sought-after free agent this offseason, with many teams in pursuit of his services. The Los Angeles Dodgers could make a play for the slugger, but their pursuit would reportedly entail a radical plan. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote an article on Monday outlining how the...
Browns fans furious over false start call against Ravens
Cleveland Browns fans were furious on Sunday over a false start call made by the officials late in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns were down by three and had a 4th-and-5 at the Baltimore 37 with 2:09 left in the game. They were set to attempt a 55-yard field goal but got called for a false start.
Jaguars TE Evan Engram sets record straight on video of him waving
Evan Engram has set the record straight on a video of him from Sunday’s game. Engram’s Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-17 on Sunday to his former team, the New York Giants. Early in the fourth quarter, FOX cameras showed Engram doing a first down point, and then waving after catching a pass to convert a first down on 3rd-and-10.
Seranthony Dominguez costs Phillies pitching through rain in Game 5
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez fell victim to a nightmare 7th inning during Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, and it was not completely his fault. The Phillies and San Diego Padres played through rain in Sunday’s Game 5, and it became an increasing issue in the later innings. By the 7th, the field was wet, and Dominguez appeared to be having a hard time gripping the baseball.
Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros
Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
Zach Ertz gave teammate JJ Watt fitting baby gift
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia are expecting their first child sometime soon. The two received a pretty fitting baby gift from one of JJ’s teammates. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie had a baby in August whom they named Madden. According to what was reported during the Cardinals’ game on “Thursday Night Football,” The Ertz family gave the Watts a custom baby outfit.
