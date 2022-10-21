Read full article on original website
College Rep. Visits Inform BHS Students
No matter where you are at Brewster High School you can hear the daily announcements for college representative visits. These “information sessions” give students–mostly seniors and a few ambitious juniors–the opportunity to learn about an institution and ask questions about the college and admissions process. During...
Harckham Introduces Bill to Create Local Liaisons for Cyber Threats, Domestic Extremism
New York State Senator Pete Harckham has introduced a new bill that will require the State Police to have a local liaison within the state’s intelligence center who will alert municipalities of suspected domestic extremism and terrorism threats, including those categorized as cyber threats. “When a threat is directed...
Learn About the Latest Additions to the NYS Birding Trail
DEC has added even more locations to the NYS Birding Trail! Thirteen nominated sites bring the total number of Birding Trail locations to 325. The newly added sites are located on a mix of public and private lands. We are highlighting these weekly on Facebook, but you can find information by visiting the Birding Trail website, and listing of locations.
Redding Letter: Vote for Toni Boucher on Election Day!
When considering the candidates for the upcoming 26th Senate District, the differences between Ceci Maher and Toni Boucher could not be more illuminating. Like most of the country, many of Connecticut's residents face rising gas prices, soaring inflation, and rampant crime. Sure, there are some that are wealthy enough to weather these problems, but most Connecticut residents cannot. Faced with these voter concerns and the likelihood that voters are willing to vote for change, Ms. Maher does what all progressives do, she gives lip service to those issues and then runs a scare campaign against Ms. Boucher arguing that if Ms. Boucher is elected, Connecticut's gun laws, women's reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights will be repealed. Since the entire state government is controlled by the Democratic Party, we all know that is little more than nonsense.
