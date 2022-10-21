ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

MyWabashValley.com

Awards given to those devoted to mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Each year Hamilton Center recognizes community members and local organizations who have made significant contributions to the cause of mental health. The Hamilton Center awards were presented Tuesday at I.S.U.’s banquet center. Awards were handed out for several categories including volunteer, community and staff....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Exploring the fun to be had at Dahnke Family Farms

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Many families have experienced the joy of visiting Dahnke Family Farms in Illinois during the holiday season. What has started as a Christmas tree farm has become a destination to find holiday decor and fun activities. But recently, the family added another season of fun to their offerings. Join Julie Henricks as she explores all the fun to be had at Dahnke Family Farms this fall!
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

City of Robinson focusing on housing development

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the past few years, the city of Robinson has been working to achieve its goal on making the city a better place to live. One of the big projects the city is working on is housing development. "Our number one goal right now is to...
ROBINSON, IL
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana man faces OWI charges in off-road vehicle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been charged in an off-road vehicle crash that seriously injured the passenger back in August, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. Conservation officers determined 53-year-old Bobby Walker was operating an ORV with one passenger riding with him in a...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
ROCKVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington

Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hallador officially acquires Merom Generating Station

MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hallador Energy Company has announced that it has acquired the 1-gigawatt Merom Generating Station from Hoosier Energy. According to a news release from Hallador, the acquisition is in exchange for assuming decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities and includes a power purchase agreement where Hoosier Energy will purchase set percentages of output […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Man shot outside Danville hotel

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield

ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
ALLERTON, IL
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

