NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
NEWS BRIEF: Gun rights extremist challenges Zoo Atlanta weapons ban
The gun rights activist who managed to thwart this year’s Music Midtown festival now has a new target: Zoo Atlanta. A new weapons ban at the zoo is being challenged by Phillip Evans who said in an Oct. 20 blog post that officials do not have the ability to ban guns from the premises.
NEWS BRIEF: Anonymous activist claims responsibility for film studio fire
A fire at a movie studio in DeKalb County could be the work of an environmental arsonist, following a cryptic post from an anonymous author, Fox 5 reports. A spokesperson for the county’s Fire and Rescue division said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has yet to be ruled an arson, despite the appearance of a message which read, "May this be a warning to them, a small taste of what’s to come if they attempt to expand south of the river. We don’t like movies. We don’t like screens. We are in the real world: Unseen to the Hypno-Dystopic Civilization around us. Somewhere among shadow and tree."
NEWS BRIEF: Center for hard-to-recycle materials coming to Decatur
Local nonprofit Live Thrive will break ground in November on a new zero-waste recycling facility in an eight-acre plot at 1225 Columbia Drive in Decatur. The processing plant will “engage and inform residents about the importance of treading lightly on the earth, rather than simply offering a service,” a spokesperson announced.
NEWS BRIEF: Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of poor working conditions
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in East Point are voicing complaints about the retailer’s labor practices. They maintain they are being exploited with unsafe working conditions and low wages, longtime employee Karen Tucker says in a statement issued last week, and are demanding an increase in pay. “Livable wages,...
NEWS BRIEF: Huge rent increase forces closure of Highland Row Antiques
After close to two decades in business, Highland Row Antiques will be closing its Poncey-Highland shop next month due to a 450 percent hike in rent, the dealer announced in a weekend post on Facebook. “Our building was sold and despite our best efforts we could not navigate a nearly 450 percent increase in rent,” the post states. “We’ve always felt we’ve had the best customers in the world and will truly miss each and every one of you. May Highland Row live on forever in your favorite couch, that amazing jacket, and the primo copy of your favorite album.” Details: whatnowatlanta.com.
