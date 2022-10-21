A fire at a movie studio in DeKalb County could be the work of an environmental arsonist, following a cryptic post from an anonymous author, Fox 5 reports. A spokesperson for the county’s Fire and Rescue division said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has yet to be ruled an arson, despite the appearance of a message which read, "May this be a warning to them, a small taste of what’s to come if they attempt to expand south of the river. We don’t like movies. We don’t like screens. We are in the real world: Unseen to the Hypno-Dystopic Civilization around us. Somewhere among shadow and tree."

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO