WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman accused of being three-times the legal limit while driving kids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru facing felony charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found...
WOWO News
Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
WANE-TV
Jury seated in grisly homicide, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WANE-TV
Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Auburn building dept. head sues City over firing, alleges gender discrimination
AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The now-former head of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning & Development, is suing the City after a civil lawsuit alleges she was fired after refusing Mayor Mike Ley’s “illegal” orders regarding an unsafe building. Amy Schweitzer filed the tort...
WANE-TV
Police: Motel raid turns up weed, cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
Testimony begins in murder trial: Man accused of burying girlfriend in MLK Park
LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a man accused of murdering and burying the body of his girlfriend in May 2020 began Monday afternoon. Melvin Boothe, 31, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death of McKenzie Butler, 25. Butler’s body was found buried in the woods on the south side of Martin Luther King Park in Lima on June 13, 2020.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
WANE-TV
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
wfft.com
Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
WANE-TV
Former Auburn building commissioner sues city over firing
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The former Auburn building commissioner has sued the city, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against. In a complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court this month against the city of Auburn, Amy Schweitzer claimed she was “discriminated against based upon her sex, and was terminated out of retaliation.”
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
