ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jury seated in grisly homicide, dismemberment trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop

ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Lima News

Testimony begins in murder trial: Man accused of burying girlfriend in MLK Park

LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a man accused of murdering and burying the body of his girlfriend in May 2020 began Monday afternoon. Melvin Boothe, 31, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death of McKenzie Butler, 25. Butler’s body was found buried in the woods on the south side of Martin Luther King Park in Lima on June 13, 2020.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Angola Police Department mourns death of K9 officer Yogi

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Police Department (APD)'s first K9 officer, Yogi has died. Yogi's career spanned from March 8, 2010, to March 12, 2019, after which, he retired. The APD requests Yogi's handler and family in prayers and thoughts as they mourn him.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Former Auburn building commissioner sues city over firing

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The former Auburn building commissioner has sued the city, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against. In a complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court this month against the city of Auburn, Amy Schweitzer claimed she was “discriminated against based upon her sex, and was terminated out of retaliation.”
AUBURN, IN
abc57.com

Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
WOWO News

Death of woman triggers investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy