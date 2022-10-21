ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football fan spends 35 hours sitting on every seat at Villa Park for charity

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

An Aston Villa fan took on the mammoth challenge of sitting on every single seat at Villa Park to raise money for a dementia charity.

Simon Osborn, 42, spent a grand total of 35 hours making his way around the Premier League stadium.

The season ticket holder said he was left in “complete agony” after averaging at a new seat every two seconds to complete the feat.

He decided to carry out his sit-a-thon to raise funds for the club’s dementia charity after seeing both of his grandmothers suffering from the disease.

