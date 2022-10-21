ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

beckershospitalreview.com

Corewell Health taps new hospital president

Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has named Timothy Lyons, MD, president of its Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital. Dr. Lyons most recently served as chief medical officer of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

How a billing expert knocked thousands off Wisconsin hospital ER charge

A billing expert knocked thousands of dollars off her husband's medical bill for an emergency room visit at a Wisconsin hospital after a year-long dispute, Kaiser Health News reported. Bhavin Shah, MD, went to the emergency room at Froedtert South hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., after breaking his arm in...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

RSV spike causing concerns as pediatric hospital beds fill up in Metro Detroit

For some time now, there have been national-level warnings about increasingly severe respiratory ailments like RSV in kids, but Michigan had not been part of the warning. The Michigan Health Alert Network has now sent an email indicating concerns about the availability of pediatric hospital beds. Dr. Frank McGeorge had...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Corewell Health chief digital, information officer named Michigan healthcare CIO of 2022

Jason Joseph, the chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health, has been named the healthcare IT executive of the year by MichiganCIO. Mr. Joseph was senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health from 2018 until the health system merged in February with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health to become Corewell Health.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

First responders from White Lake Township near Detroit threw a parade for 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw this month. Archer is fascinated by first responders. He was diagnosed with leukemia this summer and when word got out about his illness, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Roehrig took action asking volunteers to bring one or two patrol cars by Archer’s house. Dozens of emergency vehicles and even an Oakland County Sheriff’s chopper went past Archer’s home cheering him up during a difficult time.Oct. 23, 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI

