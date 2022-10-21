Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Pioneers dominate the Brookland Bearcats 51-7
It was all Batesville on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers thumped the Brookland Bearcats by a final score of 51-7 at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers wasted no time in getting on the board as they scored on the game’s opening drive when Jace Jeffrey took a pitch from Gabe Witt on a reverse and raced seven yards into the end zone. Aldo Gallardo hit the extra point to put the Pioneers up 7-0. The Pioneers second score of the first quarter came on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rhett McDonald to Jermiah Strickland. Gallardo’s extra point made the score 14-0, which is how the first quarter would end.
whiterivernow.com
Medical school representative speaks to Batesville Rotarians
The New York Institute of Technology, College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University (NYIT) has been operating in Jonesboro since 2016. At a recent meeting of Batesville Rotarians, Casey Pearce, NYIT’s associate director of external relations and marketing, updated the club on how the medical school is progressing.
whiterivernow.com
Undefeated Mountain View ends regular season with win over Cedar Ridge
The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong rushing attack, scoring six rushing touchdowns, as they wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 54-12 victory over the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves on Friday. In the first quarter, Mountain View scored three times: an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Jace Tinkle; a 79-yard...
whiterivernow.com
Chamber welcomes two businesses and Jedediah Bates to area
Three ribbon-cutting ceremonies have recently been hosted by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). On Friday, Oct. 14, a ribbon-cutting was held at Batesville High School Charter for the unveiling of Jedediah Bates, a 9-foot-tall wood-carved Pioneer statue. “We are so proud to introduce and dedicate the BHS Pioneer...
whiterivernow.com
Early voting begins today for Arkansas general election
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the two Saturdays before election day. Early voting...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Michael Wayne Canard
Michael Wayne Canard, also known as “Cat” died on October 19, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro, AR. He was born May 12, 1952, to Thurlo and Margaret Canard (Clark) in Bakersfield, CA. Michael grew up in St. James, AR. and claimed his roots as the “Lower End.” He attended Pleasant Grove and Mountain View School where he enjoyed playing football.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mark Mitchell Ellis
Mark Mitchell Ellis, 63, of Melbourne, Arkansas passed away. He was born January 7, 1959, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Henry Mitchell Ellis and Earlene McCollum. Mark was a member of the Cherokee Nation (Western Tribe) who enjoyed bird watching, ball games, watching the races on T.V., and watching Star Trek.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Patsy Wanneda Love
Patsy Wanneda Love, 79, of Newport passed from this life on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1943, to Nathan and Mary Lee (Rushing) Love. Patsy was of the Baptist faith. She loved being outdoors. Her favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and arrowhead hunting. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and working in her yard.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mario Dion Alcorn
Mario Dion Alcorn, 28, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1994, to Alvin Eugene Alcorn and Patricia Ann (Hardaway) Alcorn. Mario was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was ride horses. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer
Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 67. She was born August 20, 1955, in Jonesboro, the daughter of Ralph and Lila (Lynn) Sitzer. She was a graduate of Weiner High School and attended beautician school....
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: William “Bill” Williamson
William “Bill” Williamson, age 90, of Batesville, Arkansas passed away on October 23, 2022, in Batesville. He was born January 25, 1932, in Pine Island, LA to Charles and Marie Williamson. He was in the ministry for over 50 years. He was an assistant Chaplain and a volunteer at White River Medical Center for many years. He served in the Army. Later on he also served in the Air Force and was a World War II Veteran. He loved to golf and lived for service to others.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Juanita Smith
Juanita Smith of Beedeville, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born May 29, 1939, in Fisher, Arkansas, the daughter of Johnny and Fannie (Barker) Cook. In March of 1962, she was married to Mr. Frank Elmer Smith, and together they...
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Phyllis Joye Saucier
Phyllis Joye Saucier, age 62, of Batesville, Arkansas passed away on October 21, 2022. She was born at the United States Air Force Base in West Point, New York on November 20, 1959. She was a longtime resident of the Woodlawn Nursing Home in Batesville. She was preceded in death...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Laura Lucille Gabris
Laura Lucille Gabris, 101, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. She was born in Newark, AR, on June 9, 1921, to James and Elise Shaw. Lucille was a witty and kind person. She loved attending St. Clement Catholic Church, quilting, and playing mahjong. Lucille also loved being outside walking. The best part about moving to Florida, besides being with family, was enjoying the wonderful weather and walking outside every day. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Robert Wood Fringer
Robert Wood Fringer, 97, of Batesville, AR, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Mangum, OK, on July 6, 1925. Robert was of Christian faith and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Southside, AR. Robert served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He believed in the value of hard work. Robert retired as a District Plant Manager for Timex in Little Rock. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by those who were blessed to know him.
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Bobby Lee McCollum
Bobby Lee McCollum, 90, of Violet Hill passed away on October 25, 2022. He was born May 22, 1932, in Wiseman, Arkansas to Hayden and Inez (Cooper) McCollum. Bobby was a very generous and good man who loved his family and was a member of Forest Chapel Methodist Church. He enjoyed get-togethers with friends where they would play music. Bobby served in the U.S. Army, loved to travel, and owned a grocery store where he would work long hours seven days a week. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the guitar and even got to play with Porter Wagoner.
Comments / 0