It was all Batesville on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers thumped the Brookland Bearcats by a final score of 51-7 at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers wasted no time in getting on the board as they scored on the game’s opening drive when Jace Jeffrey took a pitch from Gabe Witt on a reverse and raced seven yards into the end zone. Aldo Gallardo hit the extra point to put the Pioneers up 7-0. The Pioneers second score of the first quarter came on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rhett McDonald to Jermiah Strickland. Gallardo’s extra point made the score 14-0, which is how the first quarter would end.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO