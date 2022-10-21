Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Fifth Ron Polk Ring of Honor Class Announced
STARKVILLE – The fifth class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor will see their plaques unveiled this spring when the trio of Mark Gillaspie, Ken Tatum and Tommy Raffo are enshrined as the 2023 class. The 2023 class will be celebrated during Mississippi State’s conference series versus Vanderbilt...
Picayune Item
Volleyball Set For Magnolia State Matchup
• The Rebels wrap up the month of October with a rivalry match at Mississippi State Wednesday, October 26th. • Ole Miss has won five of its last six matches entering tonight’s contest. • Middle blockers Payton Brgoch and Sasha Ratliff led Ole Miss to a series sweep of...
Picayune Item
Forbes Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is awarded annually to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The dozen semifinalists on...
