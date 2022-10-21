Read full article on original website
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
Nicholls outlasts McNeese for home victory
In a game that featured a pair of 20-point quarters for each team, the Nicholls State University Colonels scored the final touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter before the defense stuffed McNeese late on a fourth-down try to preserve a 40-35 victory over the Cowboys Saturday evening on Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.
Berwick falls short against E.D. White
E.D. White demonstrated again Friday that it belongs at the top of prep football's District 8-3A, winning easily at Berwick, 45-21. White, 7-1 and 3-0 in the district, seems to excel at every phase of the game. Its power running game has a big cast of running backs, four of whom carried the ball in a six-play, 68-yard drive topped by a 21-yard touchdown run from Dylan Worthington on the Cardinals' first possession.
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
SEC names three Tigers as Football Players of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Louisiana State University football players have earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after their win against Ole Miss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen
Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
Three things we learned in the SEC from Week 8
Several teams were on bye in the SEC this weekend, but critical aspects of the Western division were revealed. I’ve already written off Alabama as a legitimate contender. Would it totally shock me if they ran the table and ended up winning the SEC? No, but it would shock me if they won the National Championship. In my mind, they still have too many holes on both sides of the ball; they could easily have 2-3 losses already. But I, and many others, have done this before. Writing off Nick Saban is never a wise decision because it’s usually around this time of year when his teams begin to turn it on.
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The 45-20 win […]
SHIRLEY ANN CHAISSON
Shirley Ann Chaisson, age 83, of Stephensville, LA passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Shirley was born on August 13, 1939 to the late Kirby Paul and Odeal Templet Chaisson in Morgan City, LA. She was a devout Christian. There was never someone that Shirley met and she did not offer her love to them.
DAVID JOSEPH BUDD JR.
David Joseph Budd Jr., 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Ramona Ray; a sister, Debra Budd; a son, Daniel Budd; two daughters, Rachelle Budd and Rebecca David; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, stepson...
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
