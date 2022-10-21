Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Rep. Liz Cheney on Trump testimony: He's 'not going to turn this into a circus'
(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the panel would want to avoid a "circus" if former President Donald Trump complies with the committee's subpoena and testifies. Cheney said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson...
Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud
(CNN) -- Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation. The alleged scheme,...
Navy sailor convicted for dealing illegal machine guns in undercover ATF weapons sting
(CNN) -- A US Navy sailor who was arrested in a federal undercover operation targeting illicit weapon sales has been convicted of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns, the Justice Department announced Monday. Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was indicted earlier this year in Virginia after special agents from the Bureau...
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
