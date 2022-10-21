ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
CBS 58

Rep. Liz Cheney on Trump testimony: He's 'not going to turn this into a circus'

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the panel would want to avoid a "circus" if former President Donald Trump complies with the committee's subpoena and testifies. Cheney said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
CBS 58

Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud

(CNN) -- Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation. The alleged scheme,...
OHIO STATE

