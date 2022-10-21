Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Last week, when the Bucs fell to 3-3 after getting embarrassed by the Steelers, we surmised that Tom Brady could be missing Rob Gronkowski. The rationale was that somehow convincing the future Hall of Famer to again come out of retirement, or finding a different tight end before the trade deadline, could go a long way toward addressing Tampa Bay's passing-game deficiencies over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

2 DAYS AGO