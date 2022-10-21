ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Jets' Hall out for season with torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season after tests confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered damage to his meniscus, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saleh told...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Rodgers: Teammates 'who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is calling out his teammates following a 3-4 start to the season. "We had so many mental errors and mistakes," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" regarding the Packers' defeat to the Washington Commanders last weekend. "It's not the kind of football that we're used to playing over the years."
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Report: Broncos receiving trade interest for Chubb, Jeudy

The Denver Broncos have been fielding multiple trade inquiries regarding pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Prospective teams don't believe the Broncos will sell low in any potential trades before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, Schefter reports. Additionally, the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Colts bench Ryan, name Ehlinger starter for remainder of season

The Indianapolis Colts have benched quarterback Matt Ryan and named Sam Ehlinger their starter for the remainder of the campaign, head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. "Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," Reich said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Report: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Pelicans lose Zion, Ingram to injuries in loss to Jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans' promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah's Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of a 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night.
UTAH STATE
theScore

Dolphins edge Steelers in Tua's SNF return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game's closing minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Panthers rejected trade offer of multiple 1st-round picks for Burns

The Carolina Panthers declined an offer of two first-round picks for pass-rusher Brian Burns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Carolina informed the offering team that it's not willing to part with Burns, who is currently in his fourth season with the club. The Panthers picked up the 24-year-old's $16-million fifth-year option for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Fantasy: Week 8 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 8.
TENNESSEE STATE
theScore

Rodgers: Packers' 3-game slide 'might be the best thing for us'

Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to punt on the 2022 season despite the Green Bay Packers losing their third straight game Sunday with a defeat to the Washington Commanders. Rodgers told reporters that he still believes the Packers, who sit at 3-4, can make the postseason. Green Bay heads into Week 8 with a Sunday night contest against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

MNF best bets: Patriots to make prime-time statement

Each Monday we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
WASHINGTON STATE
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 8

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore

Key takeaways and analysis from Week 7 in the NFL

Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Last week, when the Bucs fell to 3-3 after getting embarrassed by the Steelers, we surmised that Tom Brady could be missing Rob Gronkowski. The rationale was that somehow convincing the future Hall of Famer to again come out of retirement, or finding a different tight end before the trade deadline, could go a long way toward addressing Tampa Bay's passing-game deficiencies over the middle of the field and in the red zone.
theScore

Fields leads Bears to blowout win over Patriots on MNF

The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. A quick pump fake froze one of the rushers. Fields drifted...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Jaguars trade James Robinson to Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional draft pick Tuesday. Jacksonville will receive a sixth-round selection that can become a fifth-rounder if Robinson rushes for 600 yards this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's 260 yards shy of that mark.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: James Robinson trade reaction, Bears-Patriots takeaways

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his takeaways from Monday Night Football and his thoughts...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Sources: Packers actively pursuing trade for WR

The Green Bay Packers have been actively calling around the NFL to trade for a wide receiver, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Green Bay is reportedly hoping to land a pass-catcher still on a rookie contract. The Packers, who traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Report: Chargers' Jackson dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage to his knee, Rapoport adds. The star cornerback was carted off...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: Mac Jones expected to start MNF vs. Bears

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start for the New England Patriots in their Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears, a source told The Athletic's Jeff Howe. The 2021 Pro Bowler has missed the Patriots' last three games due to a high left ankle sprain sustained...
