ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m. Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety releases new details in weekend shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is releasing new details surrounding a weekend shooting. Authorities say around 8:30 Sunday an officer doing routine patrols noticed a car parked in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. The officer says he did not notice a victim inside of the car until opening the passenger side door where officials say he noticed shell casings on the floor and the victim inside, slumped over the center console with no pulse and cold to the touch.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Swansea teenager, mother and uncle charged in shooting

A teen, his mother, and his uncle face multiple charges following a weekend shooting that injured two individuals in Swansea. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the Saturday shooting resulted from an argument between two groups of teenagers that started near the three suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Road.
SWANSEA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy