UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m. Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 22 year-old with medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 22 year-old Danarius Heyward. The missing man has a medical condition and was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street. Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old...
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety releases new details in weekend shooting
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is releasing new details surrounding a weekend shooting. Authorities say around 8:30 Sunday an officer doing routine patrols noticed a car parked in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. The officer says he did not notice a victim inside of the car until opening the passenger side door where officials say he noticed shell casings on the floor and the victim inside, slumped over the center console with no pulse and cold to the touch.
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
Swansea teenager, mother and uncle charged in shooting
A teen, his mother, and his uncle face multiple charges following a weekend shooting that injured two individuals in Swansea. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the Saturday shooting resulted from an argument between two groups of teenagers that started near the three suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Road.
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
