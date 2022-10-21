ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: One person shot near North Woodford

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout

DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Macon Country Sheriff’s Department Deputy Travis Wolfe’s in-car camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony M. Jamison of Effingham for possession of stolen property >$500. Anthony was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Altercation at Springfield Wendy's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused of biting nurses

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from the Bowman/Ricker in-car camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur police officer Ryan Ricker and Austin Bowman during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL

