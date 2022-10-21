ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Searchlight’s Back With ‘Banshees’; ‘Aftersun’, Tanya Tucker & USC’s First Theatrical Film ‘Voodoo Macbeth’ At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418Pdl_0ii581nC00

The Banshees of Inisherin , which won writer-director Martin McDonagh Best Screenplay and Colin Farrell the Volpi Cup for Best Actor in Venice last month, hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, expanding to 10 more markets/50 locations next weekend, and to 600-800 screens November 4.

If standing ovations say anything, the comedy-drama had a rapturous 13 minutes of applause on the Lido. It’s certified fresh at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Here’s the Deadline review .) Critical acclaim plus a nascent arthouse revival underway bode well for the Searchlight Pictures film, the distributor’s second big-screen outing after a 10-month hiatus. Its first was See How They Run last month. Next up, Mark Mylod’s Adam McKay-produced horror-comedy The Menu in November, and Sam Mendes drama-romance Empire of Light drops December 9.

Banshees opens at The Grove and Century City in LA and the Angelika and AMC Lincoln Square in NY with McDonagh at post-screening Q&As Fri. and Sat. at both LA locations.

Banshees follows Brendon Gleeson and Colin Farrell ( In Bruges ) as lifelong friends at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship. (Farrell, the needy friend, crashed Gleeson’s opening monologue as SNL host earlier this month asking, “Who’s your most favorite co-star you’ve ever worked with?”) Also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

A24 presents Charlotte Wells’ debut film Aftersun on four screens in in NY/LA. The story of an 11-year-old (Francesca Corio) on holiday with her father (Paul Mescal) premiered at Cannes. Shot on location in Turkey, the film is partly a comedy-drama about a package holiday, but also a meditation on memories of a father with mental health problems, says Deadline review here. A 97% with critics on RT.

Sony Pictures Classics opens Kathlyn Horan’s The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile in NY and LA. The latter musician pulls the former back to the spotlight as they two create an album based on the life of Tucker, who first shot to fame as a teenager in the ‘70s with Delta Dawn but had been absent from the music scene for decades. Carlile encourages Tucker to push past her fears for a new sound and a new audience in a collaboration that saw Tucker win two Grammy awards. Scenes of the musicians writing and refining music are mixed with archival footage and photographs exploring Tanya’s history, beginning in a trailer in Seminole, Texas. Deadline TIFF interview with Horan here. SPC acquired the film off its SXSW premiere.

Country music star Carlile is playing Madison Square Garden Saturday. In Sept., her a live Laurel Canyon concert for Imax was one of the large screen exhibitor’s biggest live events.

“We’re following the country music trail with this,” said SPC co-president Tom Bernard, anticipating audiences will turn out it the South and Southwest.

Music docs of all sorts are having a moment with Moonage Daydream last month helping launch the indie film revival that’s been gaining mass with festival films as awards season kicks off. SPC’s Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song opened in July for a long run and more than $1 million at the domestic box office . ($1.4 million worldwide).

“You’ve got some great filmmakers out there” making music docs, Bernard. “This one takes you inside the creation of a song, from walking in the door, to the finished product. The subtleties, day-in, day-out, until it happens. And you’re astounded by how [Carlile] deals with Tanya and how they move things forward.”

Other docs: All That Breathes from Submarine Deluxe, Sideshow and HBO Documentary Films, directed by Shaunak Sen. The Cannes L’Oeil D’or Documentary Prize winner follows two brothers in New Delhi, Mohammed Saud and Nadeem Shahzadas, who devote themselves to caring for injured birds, especially the black kite. First premiered at Sundance.

Kino Lorber opens Nina Menkes’ Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power at the DCTV Firehouse Cinema in NYC and Laemmle Theaters in LA before expanding. The Sundance film investigates the politics of cinematic shot design and how this meta-level of filmmaking intersects with ongoing epidemics of sexual abuse and employment discrimination against women. A deep dive into patriarchal power and how it seeps into every last shot in cinema. Featuring over 175 movie clips from 1896 to 2020 and interviews with an all-star cast of industry players.

The Fire That Took Her from MTV Documentaries opens at the Quad and the Laemmle Monica. Directed and produced by Patricia E. Gillespie, executive produced by Sheila Nevins. Follows mother-of-two, Judy Malinowski, who was doused in gasoline and set on fire by her crazed ex-boyfriend. She set legal precedent as the first woman to testify at the trial for her own murder. The film goes inside her landmark case to ask a timely question: How much must women suffer in order to be believed?

From Netflix, the Margaret Brown doc Descendant opens today in 7 theaters including IFC Center in NY, the Laemmle Monica and the Bay in LA. Premiered at Sundance, winning a Special Jury Prize. Screened at SXSW and NYFF. Executive producers, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground , Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotte.

Brown returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States illegally carrying enslaved Africans. Deadline review here .

Prime Video presents My Policeman in limited release. Theater count not available. With Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. Premiered at TIFF. Deadline review here ,

Also in specialty , The Avenue releases K. Asher Levin vampire horror/comedy Slayers starring Thomas Jane, Abigail Breslin and Malin Akerman in five theaters. Written by Levin and Zack Imbrogno. First-time producer Breslin alongside Daniel Cummings, Levin and Robert Dean. Vampire slayer, Elliot Jones (Thomas Jane) take revenge on the bloodsuckers with the help of social media superstars.

Lightyear Entertainment presents Voodoo Macbeth in NY and LA, a film with an unusual provenance, as the first theatrical release by a USC program, and with ten directors and eight writers. It’s based on the young Orson Wells’ real life 1936 Harlem stage production of a Haiti-set Macbeth with an all-black acting troupe. The witchcraft of the original play becomes Caribbean voodoo.

The film is also the story of that play’s star Rose McClendon (played by Inger Tudor), a largely forgotten actress who was a light of the Harlem renaissance. Wells is played by Jewell Wilson Bridges. The controversial production ran for 10 weeks to a packed house at the Lafayette Theatre then toured America.

By USC Originals, a program of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, in association with Warner Bros. Voodoo Macbeth was overseen by veteran producer and USC professor John Watson who serves as an executive producer. USC projects engage teams of recent alumni and advanced students.

Lightyear president Arnie Holland is keeping a 90-day theatrical window and hopes to roll the film out more widely. “I believe that audiences are coming back to theaters and particularly the arthouse audiences that we are looking for with this film, although it has potential to reach way beyond that,” he said, given the elements — Orson Well, Black history, cinema history, the Harlem Renaissance.

Holland acquired the film after seeing it at the Sedona Film Festival. Wells “was only 20 years old and pulled off this amazing feat, together with Rose. I think it’s a testament to what can happen when people work together to create something great.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Deadline

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…” In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Powers To $67M Opening, Dwayne Johnson’s Best Opening As A Leading Man – Sunday AM Update

UPDATE, Sunday AM: Dwayne Johnson’s long in the making dream DC project has paid off for the People’s Champion, as Black Adam has conquered a hot $67M U.S. opening, the best domestic box office start for him as a solo star, and a $140M global bow worldwide. That’s ahead of where we were seeing it. “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So,...
Deadline

Garcelle Beauvais Comments On Jennifer Coolidge Wanting To Be A Part Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next star to hold a diamond as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Garcelle Beauvais thinks the White Lotus star could use a signature maneuver to deal with the drama on the Bravo series. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said while guest co-hosting on The Talk. Beauvais remembered that Coolidge was on Legally Blonde and did the “bend and snap” move that Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods taught her character to get the attention of a man she had her eyes on. “She would bend and snap a b***h,” Beauvais...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Deadline

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie Whittaker Exits Series Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa’s 2023 Debut

Jodie Whittaker’s final episode on Doctor Who aired and it brought back some familiar faces as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. You can watch the clip in the video posted above. Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated and a familiar face returned to the Doctor Who universe. David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor and reprised his role in the long-running series. Tennant was the Tenth Doctor of the BBC show between 2005 and 2010. Along with Tennant came Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the episode that was Whittaker’s last episode of the series. It has been confirmed that Tennant and Tate...
Deadline

Documentary+ Streamer Sets New Slate Of Originals Including ‘Crypto Farmers’ & ‘Mala Onda’

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, has launched its latest slate of original feature docs. The service is launching three new films in October and November in addition to The Sentence of Michael Thompson, which is coming to the service after its debut on MSNBC, and When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, which was the service’s first original.   The streamer launched in 2020 and is available in 95M households as both on-demand and via FAST channel platforms. Crypto Farmers, which launches on November 8, comes from director Nick Aldrige, who helmed Hillsong Church: God Goes Viral...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Rizwan Manji, Hasan Minhaj, Alicia Silverstone & More Set For Imran J. Khan’s Pakistani American Coming-Of-Age-Film ‘Mustache’ For MakeSay; ‘The Bear’s Christopher Storer Among Additional Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Atharva Verma (Stargirl), Ayana Manji (Mira, Royal Detective), Meesha Shaﬁ (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Alicia Silverstone (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) and Hasan Minhaj (The King’s Jester) have signed on to star in the Pakistani American coming-of-age film Mustache — the first feature from writer-director Imran J. Khan. Largely autobiographical for its filmmaker, Mustache follows Ilyas (Verma), an eccentric 13-year-old boy who sets off to navigate the social hierarchy of his new California public school with a mustache his parents will not allow him to shave off. Manji will play Ilyas’ father Hameed, with Pakistani-Canadian singer...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To Compose Original Music For Frank Grillo, ABM Sumon Thriller ‘MR-9’

EXCLUSIVE: Indian Two Time Grammy Award composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej has signed to compose the original music for American-Bangladeshi writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller MR-9 featuring Frank Grillo as a villain. Based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, top Bangladeshi actor ABM Sumon stars as secret agent Rana – code name MR-9 – of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency. Grillo plays his evil nemesis, Roman Ross. The film was shot over the summer in the U.S. and Bangladesh and is now in post-production. “I take on very few motion pictures and I am very proud to be...
Deadline

Emilia Jones To Lead ‘Winner’ Biopic From Susanna Fogel; Zach Galifianakis And Connie Britton Also Star

EXCLUSIVE: Emilia Jones (CODA) is set to lead director Susanna Fogel’s darkly comedic biopic Winner, which has started principal photography. After exposing Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Reality Winner was sentenced to five and a half years in prison — the longest sentence ever given to someone charged under the Espionage Act — for leaking a government document. Connie Britton has been cast to play Reality’s mother and Galifianakis Reality’s father. Danny Ramirez and Kathryn Newton also will star. The story follows Winner (Jones), a brilliant young misfit from Texas who finds her morals challenged while serving in the...
Deadline

Will Smith Hosts “Epic” Screening Of ‘Emancipation’ For Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna & More

Will Smith entertained a starry group of friends with a private screening of his upcoming Apple Original Films drama Emancipation. On Monday afternoon, Smith posted photos of the mini get-together that featured Rihanna, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and others. On the post, he wrote, “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” Replying, Barris said, “This night was MAGIC and your movie is truly something that will last forever!” In a separate post, he called the film “true art.” Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation stars Smith as Peter, an enslaved man who escapes, braving the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Salman Rushdie On Road To Recovery, His Agent Says

The massive injuries suffered by author Salman Rushdie have been confirmed by his agent, who says Rushdie has lost eyesight in one of his eyes and use of one of his hands. Agent Andrew Wylie told Spain’s El País about Rushdie’s condition, but would not say if the author was still hospitalized. He did note that Rushdie is expected to survive the attack he sustained while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York in August.  “[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the si ght of one eye … He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is...
Deadline

Tyler Grasham Dies: Ex-APA Talent Agent Was 54

UPDATED: Longtime talent agent  Tyler Grasham died Friday, Oct. 21, of cancer, surrounded by loved ones, his business partner Chris Solomon confirmed to Deadline. He was 54. Until October 2017, Grasham was a top agent at APA specializing in child actors whose list of 50-some clients included Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and Cameron Boyce of Disney’s Descendants franchise. At the height of the #MeToo movement in October 2017, Grasham was put on leave of absence and then fired by APA amid allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against underage boys including potential clients. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office subsequently declined to file charges in four cases brought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Zurich Audience Award Winner ‘Becoming Giulia’

It’s interesting to see a documentary exploring the challenges for a new mother returning to work – and when that new mother happens to be a prima ballerina, the results are especially fascinating. Laura Kaehr’s engrossing documentary Becoming Giulia won the Audience Award at the Zurich Film Festival, and follows the charismatic Giulia Tonelli, an Italian dancer at the Zurich Opera. Shot over three years, it’s an insight into her profession as well as a portrait of parenthood and, as the film evolves, life in lockdown. Four months after giving birth, Tonelli is preparing to come back to the stage. We...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Overtakes ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Become Most Viewed HBO Title In Europe, Claims Streamer

House of the Dragon has smashed HBO’s SVoD ratings records in Europe, Warner Bros Discovery has claimed. The fantasy drama’s debut run has surpassed season eight of progenitor Game of Thrones to become the most-viewed title on HBO’s subscription streaming services across Europe, according to its parent WBD. No figures were provided but every episode of the series is averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S., withy streaming more than tripling the overnight figures. House of the Dragon took the largest audience for a debut series in HBO’s history and was a best ever series launch on HBO Max in the U.S.,...
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Grantham Coleman Joins In Key Role For Season 3 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grantham Coleman is joining the Starz family. Coleman will star in a key role in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. It comes after the drama series’ dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season two, which aired on Sunday.   Coleman, who has starred in series such as FX’s The Americans, will play Ronnie Mathis, Unique’s older brother, who was recently released from prison. Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral, it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding and vindictive. Production on season three of the family crime drama series has started in New York. Set in the...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy