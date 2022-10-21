ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Pez Outlaw’ premiere Oct. 28-Nov. 3

 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Pez Outlaw” showing Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

This incredible fish-out-of-water story follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man, who boards a plane for Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. His mission is to locate a secret factory that holds the key to the most desired and valuable Pez dispensers.

“The Pez Outlaw” was a hit at prestigious festivals around the country and world, including SXSW, Nantucket Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival and more.

Steve becomes the hero of his own adventure, smuggling the rarest of goods into the U.S. and making millions in the process. It was all magical, until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident decided to destroy him.

“This is the kind of film you’d show to someone who doesn’t like documentaries to change their mind. It is that good and powerful.” — Film Threat

“A terrific story with many twists and turns.” — Screen Zealots

“One of the best types of true crime documentaries.” — Tilt Magazine

“An unforgettable David vs. Goliath story.” — RogerEbert.com

“An immensely enjoyable treat.” — Collider

“ ‘The Pez Outlaw’ is a spy-thriller wrapped in a fascinating, oddball comedy that is all based on a true story.” — Awards Daily

“The Pez Outlaw” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

