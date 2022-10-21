ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

It’s Nick Smith Jr.

Pardon the click-baity title, but if you read the accompanying excerpt of looked at the picture, you knew the answer to the question posed in the headline.

Smith, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock was the No. 3 recruit in his Class of 2022. A couple of days after being named first-team All-SEC in the preseason by the league’s assembled media, Smith earned CBS Sports’ second-team All-American status .

Smith is one of six players in the class who chose to sign with Arkansas. All six were ranked inside the top 100. Three of them – Smith, guard Anthony Black and swingman Jordan Walsh – are projected first-round draft picks. Smith is a projected lottery pick.

They combine with five Arkansas pick-ups from the transfer portal and the Hogs’ two returning rotational players to form a bulk of the roster. That roster construction landed the Razorbacks as the No. 10 team in the country in the first Associated Press Poll of the year.

Check out all three CBS Sports’ All-American teams below.

1st Team: Gonazaga center Drew Timme

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Jaylin Williams #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs stand alongside one another during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

1st Team: Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) flexes after scoring over Kansas during the second half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Oscar Tshiebwe Kansas

1st Team: North Carolina forward Armando Bacot

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1st team: UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1st Team: Houston guard Marcus Sasser

Dec 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (10) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Team: Michigan center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson works on his jumper during practice for the Sweet 16 game against Villanova on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Michigan Vill1

2nd Team: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Team: Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks commit Nick Smith Jr. is recognized along with Arkansas commit Jordan Walsh during a timeout in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Team: Memphis guard Kendric Davis

Memphis Tigers' Kendric Davis (3), DeAndre Williams (12) and Jahmar Young (10) meet during an open Tigers basketball practice Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the University of Memphis.

2nd Team: North Carolina guard Caleb Love

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Team: Purdue center Zach Edey

Purdue's Zach Edey (left) works against Saint Peter's Oumar Diahame in the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, March 25, 2022.
Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Saint Peter S Vs Purdue In Sweet 16 Saint Peter S At Purdue

3rd Team: Duke center Dereck Lively II

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 15: Dereck Lively II #24 of Team Air shoots over Kyle Filipowski #30 of Team Flight during the men's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

3rd Team: Baylor guard Adam Flagler

Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) dribbles against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Team: Baylor guard Keyonte George

IMG Academy's Keyonte George (1) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of the 48th annual City of Palms Classic semifinal between IMG Academy and Oak Hill Academy, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Oak Hill Academy defeated IMG Academy 76-72.
City of Palms Classic 2021: IMG Academy vs. Oak Hill Academy semifinal

3rd Team: TCU guard Mike Miles

Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots the basketball against the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

