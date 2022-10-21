ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Ethan Klein blames white supremacists for YouTube ban

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein was temporarily banned from YouTube this week and blamed "a few white supremacists" including Ben Shapiro for lobbying to YouTube.

On Monday's episode of Klein's podcast The H3 Podcast , the 37-year-old criticized Shapiro for not condemning Kanye West's anti-Semitic rant.

While criticizing the far-right internet personality, Klein made a joke about the Holocaust.

“If there’s another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews again, I hope Ben gets gassed first," Klein said. "Or last.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Both Klein and Shapiro are Jewish. Klein is an Israeli citizen as well.

"I’m getting gassed, too. Do you think it would be more justice if he got first or last?” He added jokingly.

Klein's comment got backlash on Twitter after Shapiro re-tweeted a clip of it and said, "If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped. But maybe that's just me.

Later that same day, Klein announced he had been temporarily banned from the platform for making anti-Semitic comments. He accused "Shapiro & friends" of getting him suspended for lobbying to YouTube.

Klein accused Shapiro of "constantly excusing, enabling and platforming real anti-semitism" by hosting people like Candace Owens on his podcast.

"The joke that I was suspended for simply points out that Ben, who is desperate to be accepted by his Christian nationalist friends as white, will only ever be seen by them as a useful idiot, and sadly for him, a Jew," Klein tweeted.

Last week when West tweeted he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people, Shapiro said West's language was "clearly anti-Semitic and disturbing" but also thought West's move toward conservatism was "encouraging."

But when West continued to attack Jewish people this week, Shapiro denounced West's comments more directly.

In response to Klein's comments, Shapiro said he does not believe Klein should have been suspended.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists think Joe Biden sang Baby Shark in new interview

Conspiracy theorists thought President Joe Biden was singing the viral children's song "Baby Shark" in a recent video - but it turned out to be a deepfake.The footage, which was spread on social media, was met with jokes by people who realised that the video was altered. However, others seemed convinced that the video was the real deal and were quite angered by it.One person on Twitter wrote: "Biden thinks the national anthem is baby shark. Are you kidding me[?].""[Working people]are struggling rn, Biden. Why don't you just sing baby shark again," another added.A third wrote: "I don't stand with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

All of the companies that have dropped Kanye West over anti-Semitism

From debuting “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week to anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West has been having quite the month.West, who legally changed his name to Ye, recently went on a social media tirade, saying that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”And although he apologized for his comments, he later said he stood by them.Still, many people and organisations feel that this is the last straw and have ended business relationships with the Yeezy founder.Below are the companies and individuals who have severed ties with the rapper and designer following the recent controversy.Sign up to our...
The Independent

Kanye West: A timeline of his antisemitism controversy, criticism and repercussions

Kanye West is experiencing a backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.The rapper, who has been involved in various controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.Following backlash online, West began sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.When his account was suspended,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Indy100

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino got the idea for Django Unchained from him

Kanye West has claimed that he was the one who came up with the idea for the Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained.It’s the latest time West has been in the news over recent weeks, after the rapper found himself embroiled in controversy over a number of antisemitic remarks which saw French fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with him.The 45-year-old claimed that the concept for the film was taken from him after he pitched something similar for a music video.Speaking in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, West said: “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him...
Indy100

TikToker responds after being accused of being the 'female Andrew Tate'

Kanika Batra, a TikToker who claimed to be a diagnosed sociopath, responded to people who called her the “female Andrew Tate.”Batra, who goes by @notkanikabatra on TikTok, made a name for herself by discussing what it’s like to be a sociopath and how it affects her life and the lives of others closest to her.However, some people aren’t the biggest fans of her.The model and Miss Universe GB finalist has been compared to the former professional kickboxer and controversial content creator who was banned from many social media sites such as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.In a recent video on...
Indy100

Marlon Wayans thinks more comedies like White Chicks are 'needed'

In a changing world where there is accountability for unacceptable behaviour, in what some people call “cancel culture”, actor Marlon Wayans has shared his thoughts about if a film like White Chicks would be able to “thrive” today. The 2004 hit comedy White Chicks featured brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans who play FBI that go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping case. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Marlon discussed cancel culture in the context of comedy, explaining that people need to lighten up and laugh at films like White Chicks. He said: “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet...
Indy100

Who is Kanika Batra and why is she being compared to Andrew Tate?

An Australian TikTok star has opened up about her life as a diagnosed sociopath, racking up millions of likes in the process.Kanika Batra, who posts under the username @notkanikabatra frequently posts clips expressing her difficulties getting jobs, maintaining friendships and what it's like dating a sociopath. Here's everything we know:Who is Kanika Batra?Batra is a model, mental health advocate and author of Honeytrap, who has been diagnosed as a high-functioning sociopath (ASPD) and narcissist (NPD). Batra can also act, sing opera and write, according to her YouTube bio.The 26-year-old was born in New Zealand and raised in Sydney, Australia, where...
Indy100

Billie Eilish confirms that she reads fanfiction about herself

It's fun to imagine what you would do if you were famous. Would you read the messages fans send you? Would you respond to letters? Would you read fanfiction about yourself?While some celebrities opt to avoid it all, others embrace it, like Billie Eilish. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter answered questions on her Instagram Story, one of which asked if she had ever read fanfiction about herself.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSunday night, Eilish answered the question, "yes", with a screenshot of Wattpad in her "Top Hit" apps on her phone. Wattpad is a social network that allows users to...
Indy100

Actor Rakie Ayola demolished the word ‘woke’ in the best possible way

Hands up if you’re tired of hearing the word “woke” used to describe everything from food choices to the sky itself (really).Well, one actor called out anyone who uses the term too freely during an impromptu but impassioned monologue on BBC Breakfast, and Twitter watched on in awe.Rakie Ayola, stars in thriller The Pact, the second series of which is about to be released and centres on a Black family living in Wales.During a discussion about the show, presenter Victoria Fitz said to Ayola: “There are some people who will see this as a ‘woke’ version of a Welsh family,”...
Indy100

Ellen star Sophia Grace is pregnant – and now the internet feels old

The year was 2011 when Sophia Grace Brownlee rose to fame aged eight with her cousin, Rosie McClelland, aged five, after performing Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' on Ellen.Now 19, Brownlee has announced she is pregnant – and the internet feels super old. The young girls received international attention for their adorable debut 11 years ago, which has since been racked up more than 43 million views on YouTube. They even met the rapper, who said: "Within five seconds of seeing this video, I was calling everyone I knew and I was also receiving a billion emails. Everyone was like 'you...
Indy100

Jeffrey Dahmer's father pelted with underwear as weird fans of killer turn up at his home

Since Netflix released its thriller-drama series on Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer's real-life family has felt the effects of the fanfare on their personal lives. Jeffrey's father, Lionel Dahmer, has been particularly targeted with fans even showing up at his home. One woman threw her underwear onto the 86-year-old's driveway and shouted "I love you Lionel." On the flip side, a man showed up aggressively trying to confront Dahmer and his caretaker. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDahmer's caretaker, Jeb, 34, said Dahmer had "a lady stop at the end of the driveway, take off her panties and...
OHIO STATE
Indy100

WhatsApp has crashed – and people can't cope

Struggling to use WhatsApp this morning? You’re not the only one.The messaging app has crashed for users across the UK, with messages failing to send properly.The blip means that you can type and send messages but they’re not actually reaching their recipients.Lots of people are also seeing a note at the top of the app saying it is “connecting” to the server... but then doesn't.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNaturally, frustrated users were quick to share their anguish on Twitter: \u201cWhen your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter...
Indy100

The 'I never meant to break your heart' TikTok trend explained

Just as we thought thirst traps had died, it turns out they've just changed location, making a move from Instagram to TikTok. And now, there's a trend dedicated to the cause. In a new TikTok trend making its way across the platform, people are recording themselves doing everyday activities before locking eyes with a stranger intended to be a love interest (i.e. the viewer). The viral clips are set to a slowed-down version of the Olly Murs' and Demi Lovato's 'Up', 'I Never Meant to Break Your Heart.' In one clip that's racked up a jaw-dropping 1.5 million likes, user...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy