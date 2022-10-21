Florida Man From Bradenton Arrested In DeSoto County With Stolen Truck Out Of Fort Lauderdale

This Florida man gets around and unfortunately was scooting around the state in a stolen truck.

Michael Schrader, 44 of Bradenton, FL, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

Deputies in DeSoto County located and recovered a stolen Ford F-150 reported out of Fort Lauderdale.

“Needless to say, the owner of the truck is very happy it was recovered so quickly,” said DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. “Kudos to DCSO Deputy Poveda.

“Sheriff Potter believes in providing his deputies with the technology, training, and resources to conduct thorough investigations and it has once again paid off,” said DCSO.

