670 staff predictions: Bears-Patriots

(670 The Score) The Bears (2-4) visit the Patriots (3-3) on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Patriots matchup by clicking here . Below are game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (3-3): Patriots 27, Bears 17

No matter who plays quarterback for the Patriots, the Bears will struggle stopping the run. That will dictate how this game goes as much as any factor. Offensively, Justin Fields will see looks he never has seen before from Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ defense. Too many limitations exist to think the Bears can actually do something they haven’t done since 2000. Beat the Patriots, that is.

Danny Parkins (4-2): Patriots 24, Bears 14

The Bears might be a bit more competitive coming off the mini-bye, but it won’t be enough to overcome Belichick on the road in primetime. I’m not sure what’s more painful: Mac Jones outplaying Fields when he was drafted after him or fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe outplaying Fields WHEN ZAPPE IS A FOURTH-ROUND ROOKIE. Either way, Bears fans should prepare themselves for that unfortunate outcome.

Matt Spiegel (5-1): Patriots 31, Bears 20

Mac Zappe, Bailey Jones, blah blah, Belichick, blah blah. The Patriots’ offense will be stable and useful. Defensively, Belichick is going to scheme the hell out of the Bears’ offensive line, and Fields will go way over on all his rushing yards props.

Shane Riordan (2-4): Bears 38, Patriots 6

Mac Jones has zero muscle definition, and I'd imagine he loves a good snack time. Belichick the cheater is unable to deflate anyone's balls, and the Bears ROLL with the best game of Fields' career.

Chris Tannehill (5-1): Patriots 31, Bears 20

Despite all of Belichick's superlatives describing the 2-4 Chicago Bears, I'm starting to think this could be a long season. It’s a big test on the road for a young team that’s still in disarray facing one of the greatest coaching minds who ever lived. This one could get ugly fast.

Adam Studzinski (2-4): Patriots 22, Bears 17

The Bears aren’t beating Belichick. It's not all bleak though. This is the Bears’ last primetime game. Rejoice!

Chris Emma (5-1): Patriots 28, Bears 16

Fields faces one of his toughest tests yet in Belichick, who despite his overwhelming praise for the Bears recognizes how to exploit this matchup. In primetime, the Patriots will hand the Bears their fourth straight loss.

Cam Ellis (3-3): Patriots 20, Bears 13

What do you think is going to happen?

