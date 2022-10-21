“What were we smoking?” Bobby Hebert on hopes that Saints would improve from last season

Coming off the Saints’ dismal loss to the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, Bobby Hebert is hoping for simplicity. On The Point After, Hebert told Kristian Garic that he’s tossing out lofty goals of wins streaks of three or four games. Hebert said the Saints should focus on just winning one game. It’s something Hebert would help the confidence of a team that is clearly struggling. Hebert said Thursday’s loss made him revise his expectations of the Saints this season.

“I don’t view the Cardinals as a playoff team. What does that make us? What were we smoking to think, oh, the Saints they were 9-8, we’re going to build upon that? We’re going to get to double digit wins. Who Dat nation, I’m sorry I was that bold in my prediction,” said the Cajun Cannon.

Listen to Bobby’s full take, including his thoughts on head coach Dennis Allen’s repetitive response to losing: