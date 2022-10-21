Read full article on original website
Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Receives Over $71 Million in Grant Requests
CHEYENNE — On July 1, Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation announced the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program which will award funding to public outdoor recreation projects throughout the state. The pre-application opened on June 30 and closed on August 30 receiving 117 pre-applications from local,...
Stand Strong for Freedom! Write-In Brent Bien for Governor of Wyoming
“To preserve today’s freedoms for tomorrow’s generations, I will oppose ALL actions that threaten private property rights thereby streamlining our government and reducing taxes. Additionally, Wyoming citizens will know their Second Amendment rights are secure while I will work to protect the rights of the unborn, and trust parents to make the best decisions for their families.”
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey
CHEYENNE — Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes...
Mostly Sunny With a High Near 44
Snow over western Wyoming should end by around noon. Elsewhere may see some light snow through the rest of the day, with the potential of light rain or ice pellets for eastern areas this afternoon. Otherwise, breezy to windy, with a clearing sky through the day. – Detailed Forecast –
