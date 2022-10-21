Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Seeking Civility in Los Osos
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
Community Environmental Council Campaigns for the Future
“We have to do twice as much, twice as fast to reverse climate change on California’s Central Coast and across the globe,” said Sigrid Wright, in announcing the Community Environmental Council’s campaign to raise $15 million toward its work in equitable solutions for green energy and the conservation of natural resources. The Protect Our Climate campaign, which has quietly raised $11.7 million already, is part of a five-year plan to accelerate the CEC’s initiatives.
Alzheimer’s Association Welcomes New Director of Development for the California Central Coast Chapter
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, October 24, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association has welcomed Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development...
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Special Council Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Mark your calendars for a Special City Council meeting on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project). Community input is an important part of this project, and we encourage you to participate in this meeting in-person at the Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), via Zoom, or watching live on the City website or on Goleta TV Channel 19.
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Montecito’s Randall Road Debris Basin Completed
On a crisp, sunny October morning, the County of Santa Barbara officially opened the first debris basin built here since 1971. Located across eight acres that once held seven homes, the big dig on Randall Road should contain the floodwaters that have crested over the banks of San Ysidro Creek to a significant degree at least five times in recorded history, most recently on January 9, 2018. In the early morning hours that day, hard on the heels of the scorching damage to the mountains by the Thomas Fire, a monster burst of rain sent a ground-shaking quantity of boulders, mud, and trees over the creekbanks in Montecito and smashing into homes. Twenty-three people died that day, four of them in the area of Randall Road.
Ortega Park Community Update to be Held on November 12￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/24/2022. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a community event to provide an update on the Ortega Park Renewal Project and the evolution of the park’s design over the past year. The Department will also use the event to gather any final public input to refine and finalize the design before drafting construction drawings for the future park.
Making Science Coursework More Personal and Relevant at UC Santa Barbara
Would more Latinx students graduate with a STEM degree if the coursework was made to feel more personal to them? This was a question Professor Dolores Inés Casillas began to look into when she felt the palpable enthusiasm with which Latinx science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors took her survey course on Chicana and Chicano culture at UC Santa Barbara.
Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Healthy Eats for Santa Barbara Students at CookItEasy.org
Born to parents from Milan, Italy, where cooking fresh foods from scratch every night is the norm, Margherita Scussat was dismayed to learn that not every American ate the same way. In fact, so many of her fellow high school students ate horribly that she decided to show them how easy it was to eat healthy. During the summer before her sophomore year at Dos Pueblos High, Scussat launched CookItEasy.org, where she’s since uploaded more than 35 recipes based on ingredients that are both nutritious and affordable.
Man Arrested for Robbery at CVS in Downtown Santa Barbara
Early Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara Police responded to a burglar alarm at the State Street CVS location downtown to find the front glass door broken and suspect gone. The call came in around 6 a.m, and officers on the scene were able to identify and locate the suspect in question, who was arrested a few hours later less than a mile away.
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda was born on April 23, 1947, at St Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, sharing his namesake with the hospital. He died on October 5, 2022, in Portland, Oregon, where he made his home the past 15 years. Frank grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local schools and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1965. Following high school, he served as a medic with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party
The Hall Team from Compass is hosting their annual HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party over three days Friday October 28-Sunday October 30, from 4-8PM each day. Both Friday and Saturday will feature a taco truck, and Sunday’s festivities will include a live band. Kevin and Lesley Hall and team host a community of friends and clients in their front yard at 3709 Capri Drive in Santa Barbara. This will be the 6th edition of this fun event.
Review | Elings Park’s First Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara
There’s a first time for everything, and Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event did not disappoint — or fail to scare — in its inaugural shows October 13-16. The event was held in Godric Grove, and the park’s sweeping overlook of vast city...
Finch & Fork Hosts Halloween Cocktail Class
As a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran from the Cota lineage, the Canary Hotel’s beverage manager Jazz Moralez quickly brought hometown vibes to the cocktail menu at Finch & Fork after being hired a year ago, nodding to our history with drinks like the Don Oreña and Franceso Franchesi. Now she’s adding holidays to the mix and starting a series of mixology lessons with this weekend’s Witches & Brew cocktail class, where participants will learn to make four different Halloween-inspired drinks — and drink two of them — for $31.
Eugene Landingen
We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Eugene “Poochie Poo” Landingen. Eugene passed away October 14th, 2022 at 11:41 AM at Serenity House, surrounded by childhood friends and wife of 27 years. Eugene battled Glioblastoma Multiforme (terminal brain cancer) for 14 months. He was 50 years old when diagnosed. He fought thru six months of chemotherapy, over 50+ rounds of radiation and one clinical trial like a champion. No matter how tired or in pain, he did it with the most positive energy.
A Journey Through One of the Oldest Dance Traditions in the World
Music and dance have an uncanny ability to take you on a journey to unknown places. We’re very fortunate here in Santa Barbara to have the programmers at UCSB Arts & Lectures helping to curate our cultural adventures. From the moment the four male musicians accompanying The Nrityagram Dance...
Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Company Stages ‘In the Heights’
The Rubicon Theatre Company brings a taste of upper Manhattan and a collection of upbeat musical numbers to the Central Coast with their presentation of the Tony Award–winning musical In the Heights this fall. With productions staged Wednesday through Sunday from October 29 to November 13 at Ventura’s Karyn...
Frank John Bermudes
Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
SBART Press Luncheon: Sagarika Manian and Nathan Barrios Named Athletes of the Week
Sagarika Manian claimed her second consecutive Channel League individual golf title after shooting an 87 over 18 holes at Ridge River Victoria Lakes golf course in Oxnard. The sophomore also led Dos Pueblos to a team title to earn SBART Female Athlete of the Week honors. Nathan Barrios was named...
