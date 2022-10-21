Read full article on original website
Events for October 2022
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
Lafourche Parish Library to launch Library -2- Geaux
The Lafourche Parish Library will launch it’s Library -2- Geaux program the week of November 1, 2022. The program is being launched in an effort to bring the library to southern areas of the parish where library services were impacted due to damages sustained during Hurricane Ida. “The Bookmobile is a brand new implementation of the library. Our goal is to get services as close to our patrons in the lower Lafourche area as possible,” said Shannon Porche Assistant Director of LPPL. “We are excited to launch Library -2- Geaux so residents can continue to have services during this re-builiding stage.”
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
Houma to host LSBBA 75th Annual Educational Workshop and Trade Show
The Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association will host its 75th Annual Educational Workshop and Trade Show in Houma next month. The workshop will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott on Sunday, November 13, and Monday, November 14. The two day conference is geared towards barbers, beauticians, cosmetologists, and students. “We’re excited! We haven’t had anything in Houma in years,” said Dr. Theresa Armstead, Dpc.,-IOC., President of the Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association Inc.
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
Early Voting begins today!
Early voting for the November 8 Primary begins today!. You may vote October 25 – November 1, 2022 (closed Sundays) from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters is located at 8026 Main Street, Houma, inside the Government Towers. The entrance is on the Gabasse Street side.
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.
On November 11th -13th, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival returns to the Jean Lafitte Auditorium for a fun-filled weekend. In addition to the delicious food and beautiful nature attractions, there are some amazing musical performances scheduled. New Orleans based, alternative rock band Better Than Ezra, Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and country-pop singer and American Idol Alumni, Lauren Alaina will headline the festival next month. Other acts that currently are scheduled to perform include Uncle Kracker, Nashville South and local favorites, Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, and Amanda Shaw.
Lana Sharon Roppolo Bergeron
Lana Sharon Roppolo Bergeron, 78, died peacefully in hospice in Bradenton, Florida on Sunday, October 23rd. She is survived by her daughters, Dana Guidroz (and husband Tom), Erica Abrams (and husband Tim), and Erin Alford (and husband David), as well as 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Hannah, Logan, Cole , Claire, and Alexa. She was also stepmother to four children Michael Bergeron (and wife Tamara), Kristen Shaffer (and husband Mark), Gracie Gummere (and husband Lance), and Allison Phalen (and husband Rob), and 9 step grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Sofia, John Claude, Ryland, Oliver, Miles, Ella, and Amelia. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Roppolo (1994) and Claude Bergeron (2004), as well as her mother, Nell Sills Tolbert and her father, Malcolm O. Tolbert.
2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced
The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!
City of Thibodaux Political Forum to be held Monday, Oct. 24
The City of Thibodaux Political Forum is being held tonight, October 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dr. Ridley Gros Auditorium, inside Powell Hall, at Nicholls State University College of Business. The forum is organized and hosted by the Lafourche Alliance for Good Government and will feature candidates for City Council District C and Mayor.
TPL Partners with LSU Ag Center to Host Dining with Diabetes 4-Part Class
Save the date! November is National Diabetes Month and Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with the LSU AgCenter to host a four-part Dining with Diabetes class in an effort to spread awareness and inform the community. The discussions will be led by RDN, LDN and Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux and...
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry
Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 27th
Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operations this week in preparation for Halloween festivities. The aerial spraying will take place Thursday evening, October 27th between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, aerial spraying will begin the next suitable night. The aerial spraying will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Bourg, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, Gray and Central Houma areas.
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Nicholls Receives $10K Donation to Create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship
Nicholls State University received a $10,000 donation to create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship. The scholarship is designed to benefit Nicholls Honors students. “Nicholls has been an essential part of my life and my family’s life. My wife Mimi and I are both Nicholls graduates, our oldest daughter attends Nicholls and both of our fathers taught at Nicholls. Our parents came from humble, modest roots in the Deep South and attended college because they received some financial assistance,” said Nicholls Department Head and Professor of History and Geography Dr. Paul Wilson. “Our family has a great life because of Nicholls, and we hope that this donation helps someone else benefit from this gem of a university. I played a key role in establishing the University Honors Program over two decades ago, so I’m especially pleased we created a scholarship for honors students in memory of my late dad.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bayou Lafourche to Triple Pumping Capacity; Will Protect Drinking Water and Restore the Coast
On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
KAREN BOURGEOIS HEBERT
Karen Bourgeois Hebert, 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by a daughter, Christen Brown of Morgan City; a brother, Robert Bourgeois of Morgan City; two sisters, Denise Davis of Norman, Oklahoma and Cheryl Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska; and a granddaughter.
Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Houma Man
On October 23, 2022, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma. The initial investigation revealed that Sanchez-Fernandez was driving a...
