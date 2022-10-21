Nicholls State University received a $10,000 donation to create the S. Burt Wilson Endowed Honors Scholarship. The scholarship is designed to benefit Nicholls Honors students. “Nicholls has been an essential part of my life and my family’s life. My wife Mimi and I are both Nicholls graduates, our oldest daughter attends Nicholls and both of our fathers taught at Nicholls. Our parents came from humble, modest roots in the Deep South and attended college because they received some financial assistance,” said Nicholls Department Head and Professor of History and Geography Dr. Paul Wilson. “Our family has a great life because of Nicholls, and we hope that this donation helps someone else benefit from this gem of a university. I played a key role in establishing the University Honors Program over two decades ago, so I’m especially pleased we created a scholarship for honors students in memory of my late dad.”

