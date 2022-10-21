ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Rick Hahn

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber, Dusty Baker Among Ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series

Baker, Schwarber among ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is this the year for former Cubs manager Dusty Baker?. Baker is back in the World Series for a second straight year — and third time as manager — after his Astros finished off a sweep of the Yankees Sunday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The 5 best Cubs games of 2022

It’s always fun to look back at good games the Chicago Cubs have played, even in a year that wound up with a losing record. The Cubs were 39-31 after the All-Star break, among the better records in the National League — and, in fact, one game better than the pennant-winning Phillies over that span.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing the Chicago White Sox's offseason outlook

Aside from a new manager, the White Sox don’t seem destined for a major shakeup after a very disappointing 2022 season. Lance Lynn, SP: $19.5M through 2023. Includes $18M club option ($1M buyout) for 2024. Yasmani Grandal, C: $18.25M through 2023. Yoan Moncada, 3B: $46M through 2024. Includes $25M...
