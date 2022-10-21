Read full article on original website
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
The Yankees are favored to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency but could face a stiff challenge in the Giants.
The Yankees’ 3 most disappointing players in the post-season
The New York Yankees postseason run ended on Sunday night with a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Game 4 in the Bronx saw the Yanks put up a fight, unlike most instances of the series, but in the end the visiting team was too much to handle.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies
With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
Report: White Sox Manager Candidate Joe Espada Finalist for Marlins Job
White Sox manager candidate Espada finalist for Marlins job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A White Sox managerial candidate is reportedly a finalist for another team's opening. According to MLB insider and the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Astros bench coach Joe Espada is one of four finalists for...
Grading the White Sox: Rick Hahn
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Kyle Schwarber, Dusty Baker Among Ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series
Baker, Schwarber among ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is this the year for former Cubs manager Dusty Baker?. Baker is back in the World Series for a second straight year — and third time as manager — after his Astros finished off a sweep of the Yankees Sunday night.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
The 5 best Cubs games of 2022
It’s always fun to look back at good games the Chicago Cubs have played, even in a year that wound up with a losing record. The Cubs were 39-31 after the All-Star break, among the better records in the National League — and, in fact, one game better than the pennant-winning Phillies over that span.
Bryce Harper's homer powers Philadelphia Phillies past San Diego Padres in NLCS
Harper's two-run, rocket shot of a home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Padres.
Assessing the Chicago White Sox's offseason outlook
Aside from a new manager, the White Sox don’t seem destined for a major shakeup after a very disappointing 2022 season. Lance Lynn, SP: $19.5M through 2023. Includes $18M club option ($1M buyout) for 2024. Yasmani Grandal, C: $18.25M through 2023. Yoan Moncada, 3B: $46M through 2024. Includes $25M...
