Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall has released the names of eleven people arrested Thursday as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”. The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton...
WSET
Man considered armed and dangerous following shooting in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE (12:43 a.m.) --- The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous following a shooting. On Tuesday, they responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road. When...
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WDBJ7.com
Missing adult with Alzheimer’s reported in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A critical alert has been issued by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding Veronica Neil Jones, 55, after being reported as missing. Jones has Alzheimer’s and is five-feet-nine inches, weighing 200 pounds. Jones was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000...
WSLS
26-year-old man dies in fatal Bedford County hit-and-run last month
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County at the end of last month, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 just west of Route 811 in Bedford County.
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
WSET
Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch. Miyares touches base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to testify...
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
WDBJ7.com
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
WDTV
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Comments / 5