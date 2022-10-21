Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green. The event is open to the public,...
WBKO
VIDEO: Jingle Bell 5K Run returns to support the Arthritis Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Jingle Bell Run returns Saturday, Nov. 19 at Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road. The race is from 7 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
WBKO
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
WBKO
BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has finished up it’s third annual Pumpkin Trail. Local entities submitted painted pumpkins to line the trails of Preston Miller park. The trail started during the Covid pandemic as a way to encourage the community to use local parks.
WBKO
WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
WBKO
Terry Hatton talks about his new book: Kentucky Hustlers
WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian. Harley Chestnut, Jaqueline Fauber, and Princess Reed are working to give donations to those affected by the Hurricane in Florida. October is National Substance Abuse Awareness Month.
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
WBKO
Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down...
WBKO
Rockfield Elementary teacher receives Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ashley Buchanon, a teacher at Rockfield Elementary, received the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. She was selected by a peer at Rockfield to be nominated for the award. As the first member of her family to attend and graduate college, the true passion she felt for...
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
WBKO
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
adairvoice.com
Lawson charged with wanton endangerment
Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
k105.com
Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth
An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
WBKO
WKU students voice their thoughts on Amendment #2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky voters will be voting on Amendment #2 in a couple of weeks. Many Western Kentucky students were at Centennial Mall to figure out for themselves how they stand on issues like abortion, but do they know what exactly Amendment #2 will do for the Commonwealth?
