Scottsville, KY

WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has finished up it’s third annual Pumpkin Trail. Local entities submitted painted pumpkins to line the trails of Preston Miller park. The trail started during the Covid pandemic as a way to encourage the community to use local parks.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Terry Hatton talks about his new book: Kentucky Hustlers

WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian. Harley Chestnut, Jaqueline Fauber, and Princess Reed are working to give donations to those affected by the Hurricane in Florida. October is National Substance Abuse Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matthew Arnold and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
WBKO

UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
adairvoice.com

Lawson charged with wanton endangerment

Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony. On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.
COLUMBIA, KY
k105.com

Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth

An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
CANEYVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

WKU students voice their thoughts on Amendment #2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky voters will be voting on Amendment #2 in a couple of weeks. Many Western Kentucky students were at Centennial Mall to figure out for themselves how they stand on issues like abortion, but do they know what exactly Amendment #2 will do for the Commonwealth?
BOWLING GREEN, KY

