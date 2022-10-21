ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City closes Migrant Welcome Center as numbers plummet in wake of new Biden policy

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YOje_0ii55CoF00

After months of seeing record-high numbers of unsponsored migrants allowed entry into the U.S., the city of El Paso is closing its Migrant Welcome Center.

City officials say the center has experienced a decrease in migrants referrals since a new policy enacted by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has caused the number of unsponsored migrants entering the city to dip drastically.

The Biden administration last week announced a joint action with Mexico, which will see Venezuelan migrants entering the country between ports of entry without authorization returned to Mexico, a news release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated.

"At the same time, the United States and Mexico are reinforcing their coordinated enforcement operations to target human smuggling organizations and bring them to justice," the DHS news release stated. "That campaign will include new migration checkpoints, additional resources and personnel, joint targeting of human smuggling organizations, and expanded information sharing related to transit nodes, hotels, stash houses, and staging locations."

The Migrant Welcome Center officially ceased operations Thursday afternoon, but the city saw two buses depart Friday carrying the last few unsponsored migrants sheltering in the city. Since the migrant crisis began in mid-August, the city has deployed 294 buses to New York and Chicago.

The dip in unsponsored migrants takes a lot of weight off the city, which has fretted over the situation for weeks, worrying about federal reimbursements for local expenditures. However, there will still be work to do to assist those migrants still able to enter El Paso.

"The City and (Office of Emergency Management) OEM will continue to support our local (non-governmental organizations) NGOs by providing staffing and general support services as we have throughout the migrant surge and COVID-19 pandemic," Laura Cruz Acosta, Strategic Communications Director for the city, said in an email.

As the welcome center closed its doors, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement praising the collaborative work that took place as the city contended with the growing surge of migrants.

"As I have stated since the beginning of this humanitarian crisis, we have been working with many partners, including the Border Patrol, the White House, Homeland Security, CBP, the County, regional elected officials including our Congresswoman, our Office of Emergency Management, partner cities, NGOs, and many others," Leeser said in the statement. "The results of that cooperative collaboration have proven that we can achieve more when we work together than in silos."

Leeser had repeatedly said throughout the months'-long crisis that a state emergency declaration was unnecessary, despite repeated calls from council members for him to issue one, and he noted that in Thursday's statement.

"Our partners concurred with my decision that the circumstances did not warrant an emergency disaster declaration, as the crisis was managed with everyone's collaboration," Leeser said. "Everyone worked together within their scope toward the same goals: decompression efforts, policies to lower the number of asylum seekers reaching our border and treating every individual as each one of us would like to be treated, with dignity and respect. My decision - taking into account the counsel of our partners - has proven to be the correct one."

Leeser noted that the new federal policy has "significantly lowered the number of asylum seekers reaching our border" and provides "the majority of asylum seekers" a pathway to citizenship and an opportunity to apply for a work visa. Still, he said the city would be ready should conditions change.

"Should anything change, we are positioned to stand up our operations as needed," Leeser said in the statement. "My position on this matter has been consistent throughout. I do not make decisions based on political rhetoric or pressure. I am grateful to our partners for their commitment to our country and our community. Everyone's hard work has led us to the outcome in the best interest of all those involved. I will continue to operate as I always have, with integrity and in the best interest of the citizens of El Paso."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony

President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Reason.com

Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country

When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
TEXAS STATE
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy