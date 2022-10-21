Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vvng.com
HUSTLER Hollywood opens new store on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — National retailer and part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt, HUSTLER Hollywood announced today that its doors are officially open for business at 15208 Bear Valley Road in Victorville. This location marks the company’s 46th brick-and-mortar store in the U.S. and the 14th...
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested after bringing loaded guns onto sheriff’s station in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Adelanto was arrested after walking onto the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station with guns and high-capacity magazines, officials said,. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the teen entered the secured parking lot of the station located at 11613 Bartlett Avenue armed with two...
vvng.com
Man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto. It happened at about 8:22 am, on October 24, 2022, in the 15100 block of Christopher Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to...
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
vvng.com
Adelanto man, 22, killed during a deputy-involved shooting identified
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto died at a local hospital, officials confirmed. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unwanted subject call in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
z1077fm.com
A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest
A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
paininthepass.info
SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
aerotechnews.com
Yes, the rumors were true!
The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
Fontana Herald News
Two gang members are arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana
Two suspects were arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. Over the past weekend, the P.D.'s Gang Unit contacted two known gang members in a vehicle. The two subjects were convicted felons and on probation. A search of their vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and miscellaneous gun parts, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.
paininthepass.info
Phelan Man ID’d In Fatal Two Car Crash On Highway 138
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene while the second person was taken to a hospital by helicopter on Highway 138, officials say. Anthony Michael Chesnut, age 26 of Phelan was killed at about 12:49pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The...
AOL Corp
80-year-old California woman mauled to death by dogs while out for a walk, officials say
An 80-year-old California woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk Friday morning, officials said. Soon Han was out for a walk in San Bernardino County when two Dogo Argentino breed dogs from a nearby home attacked her, according to a statement from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
UPDATE 10/11 — On Tuesday morning sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez provided VVNG with an update and said the 46-year-old female jumped from the bridge and was later pronounced deceased. The female had jumped prior to deputies arriving on scene. HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to...
Comments / 0