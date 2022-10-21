ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vvng.com

HUSTLER Hollywood opens new store on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — National retailer and part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt, HUSTLER Hollywood announced today that its doors are officially open for business at 15208 Bear Valley Road in Victorville. This location marks the company’s 46th brick-and-mortar store in the U.S. and the 14th...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto. It happened at about 8:22 am, on October 24, 2022, in the 15100 block of Christopher Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to...
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto man, 22, killed during a deputy-involved shooting identified

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man shot during a deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Adelanto died at a local hospital, officials confirmed. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an unwanted subject call in the 15100 block of Christopher Street.
ADELANTO, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
aerotechnews.com

Yes, the rumors were true!

The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
Fontana Herald News

Two gang members are arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana

Two suspects were arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. Over the past weekend, the P.D.'s Gang Unit contacted two known gang members in a vehicle. The two subjects were convicted felons and on probation. A search of their vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and miscellaneous gun parts, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.
FONTANA, CA
paininthepass.info

Phelan Man ID’d In Fatal Two Car Crash On Highway 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene while the second person was taken to a hospital by helicopter on Highway 138, officials say. Anthony Michael Chesnut, age 26 of Phelan was killed at about 12:49pm on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The...
PHELAN, CA

