(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Candidate is sharing why he is looking to earn your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Fintan Dooley is running to become the state's Agricultural Commissioner. He shared his goals on WDAY Midday, saying the state needs to clean up the mess it made in the oil fields. Dooley says he is looking to reduce spill related incidents, clean up problems he says companies have left behind, and more.

