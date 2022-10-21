Read full article on original website
North Dakota District 44 State Senator Merrill Peipkorn looking to work on "state support...directly to childcare providers" if re-elected this November
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota State Senator is looking for your vote to finish out his term in the November 2022 General Election. Merrill Peipkorn is running to maintain his position as a District 44 North Dakota Senator. He spoke about the new district lines that now encompass parts of Downtown Fargo, his goals if re-elected to the position, and more.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Candidate Fintan Dooley: "We were willing to be deaf, we were willing to be blind, we were willing to sacrifice our land to get jobs"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Candidate is sharing why he is looking to earn your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Fintan Dooley is running to become the state's Agricultural Commissioner. He shared his goals on WDAY Midday, saying the state needs to clean up the mess it made in the oil fields. Dooley says he is looking to reduce spill related incidents, clean up problems he says companies have left behind, and more.
North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- The democratic incumbent serving as state senator representing Fargo's District 21 talks about why she's seeking re-election. Kathy Hogan says she was considering retiring before ultimately deciding to run again before choosing to run. She has been serving in the state senate since 2018, and previously served 9 years in the house beginning in 2009. She and other democratic lawmakers are now pushing a 6 point plan they say is aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis.
Minnesota Secretary of State Candidate Kim Crockett: speaking on 2020 election concerns "I think it did affect the outcome, but I don't know if it changed the outcome"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A candidate for Minnesota's Secretary of State is sharing criticisms of some of the state's voting procedures. Kim Crockett is looking to become Minnesota's Secretary of State in the upcoming General Election. She joined WDAY Midday to share her criticisms of current voting procedures and her distaste of the term "election denier."
Minnesota Attorney General, Secretary of State candidates face off in debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz are making their final pitches to voters as the election approaches. The two faced off in a televised debate Sunday night, sparring over crime and abortion policies. Ellison claims Schultz will rescind the right to an...
North Dakota ranks third worst for teeth in country
(Fargo, ND) -- It may be time to check-in with your dentist. North Dakota is coming in near the bottom of the list for dental health. Nationally accredited website 'Byte' ranks the Peace Garden State as the third worst for teeth. The study found overall that 67% of Americans are...
University of Minnesota, Teamsters Local 320 reach deal, avoid strike
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Teamsters Local 320 won't strike after reaching a deal with the University of Minnesota. The union shared the update on Facebook, going on to say that the three-year contract includes an at least 12-percent wage increase and extended health insurance. Had a deal not been reached, the...
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
Are you ready for the November 2022 election? We've got you covered
(Fargo, ND) -- November 8th is just over two weeks away, and that means election season is in full gear in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Several local and statewide races in both states are being contested, and luckily WDAY Radio and The Flag have you covered to find out all the information you need to know to make an educated decision this Fall.
10-24-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
09:41 - Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith gives WAG an update post Hurricane Ian and shares his vast knowledge on farming and agriculture in the state of Florida. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
