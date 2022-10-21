Read full article on original website
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WDBJ7.com
Missing adult with Alzheimer’s reported in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A critical alert has been issued by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding Veronica Neil Jones, 55, after being reported as missing. Jones has Alzheimer’s and is five-feet-nine inches, weighing 200 pounds. Jones was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Union Hall man loses life in motorcycle crash on Route 40
Virginia State Police is investigating a Saturday motorcycle crash in Franklin County that claimed the life of a Union Hall man. The accident occurred Saturday at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, according to Virginia State Police. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An attempt by Vinton Police to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident in the 700 block of Ramada Road led to a three-hour barricade situation Tuesday night. Officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. and the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom. Statements were...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
WSET
Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating recent hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male. Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut. He...
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
WSET
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
WSET
Man considered armed and dangerous following shooting in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE (12:43 a.m.) --- The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous following a shooting. On Tuesday, they responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road. When...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WDBJ7.com
I-81N cleared in Roanoke Co. after tractor-trailer disabled
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: I-81 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A disabled tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co. Saturday night. The truck is at mile marker 138.7, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
