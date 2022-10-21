ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBJ7.com

Missing adult with Alzheimer’s reported in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A critical alert has been issued by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding Veronica Neil Jones, 55, after being reported as missing. Jones has Alzheimer’s and is five-feet-nine inches, weighing 200 pounds. Jones was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An attempt by Vinton Police to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident in the 700 block of Ramada Road led to a three-hour barricade situation Tuesday night. Officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. and the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom. Statements were...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
wfxrtv.com

Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
LYNCHBURG, VA

