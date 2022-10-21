Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township.

Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 in Irvona.

Traffic will use PA 729 and PA 53. This is a 6 mile detour.

This work will require a closure on Henrys Road, with traffic following a detour using Routes 3021, 53, and 729.

Work hours are set for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all work weather dependent. All work will be done by Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

