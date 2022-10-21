Podcast: Will Jalen Green be a winning player? Matt Moore dives in

Photo by Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Friday’s new episode of “The Lager Line” podcast, Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves are joined by The Action Network’s Matt Moore (@HPBasketball on Twitter) to explore all of this week’s prominent storylines pertaining to the Houston Rockets.

With the 2022-23 regular season officially underway, what does second-year guard Jalen Green need to do to become an impactful, winning player? On the episode, Moore further explains and adds context to his controversial podcast remarks from last week, along with offering new insight from watching the Rockets on film.

Other discussion topics on the show include Houston’s surprising decision to start Bruno Fernando over Alperen Sengun at center; the ramifications of Kevin Porter Jr.’s unique contract extension; and a potential blueprint for rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. over his career.

Friday’s full episode can be listened to below. Each episode of the show is also available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790, as well as to all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”