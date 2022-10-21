ICNTF seized fentanyl pills in Thursday bust

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF) received a call for assistance.

More specifically, this call came from an allied agency regarding an abandoned tire in the Imperial County.

Upon inspection, the agency stumbled upon multiple pills inside the tire.

After that, ICNTF recovered the tire and seized approximately 6.25 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Furthermore, ICNTF estimated over 28,000 fentanyl pills in total.

"Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times stronger," said Commander John Seaman.

If you come across any suspicious pills, then do not handle them and immediately call 911.

