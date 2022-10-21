The Phillies clinched the National League Championship Series and ended the Padres’ World Series dreams, at least for this year. Because for Padres fans – the people who nearly rocked Petco Park off its foundation last week – and the millions of others who felt united in celebrating the home team's victories, there is always next year. Then, Governor Gavin Newsom and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle squared off in a debate Sunday on everything from inflation and high gas prices to homelessness and abortion rights. And as you might imagine, the two candidates stood in stark contrast to each other on just about every issue. And, the city of San Diego wants to spend more than $20 million dollars to expand a freeway. Reporting by KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen shows it would represent a major setback for the city's climate goals. Next, four seats on the San Diego City Council are up for election in November. We'll be talking about the candidates running to lead districts 6 and 8. Finally, hear about a new musical that looks at the impact COVID-19 and the pandemic has had on people. "Not Working: A New Musical for a Changed World" debuts in three intimate theater spaces starting Friday.

