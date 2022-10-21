ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 2

Mike Gould
4d ago

And when he's found guilty....life in prison with no chance of parole EVER. I'd say death penalty but people cry about it not being humane....and what he did was? and the State of Michigan doesnt have it either.

Reply(1)
7
Related
My Magic GR

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wklw.com

Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case

A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Southfield man charged with murder of 17-year-old found dead along I-75

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nathaniel Taylor, a 20-year-old Southfield man with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Taya Land. According to WDIV-Detroit, Taylor was arraigned Friday a week after Land’s body was found along side I-75 with three gunshot wounds to her head.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild

DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild. Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
CORDELE, GA
NBC News

NBC News

523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
331M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy