Warren County, NY

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven’t slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.

The lights at the county center have taken on a green hue as part of Operation Green Light . A statewide practice by the New York State Association of Counties, the operation prompts county governments to change their bulbs with green ones in the weeks leading up to Veterans Day, which will be observed on Nov. 11.

“In 2021, we joined efforts with counties across New York State and the nation to welcome home and say thank you to those that served our great country,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, who implemented the program last year. “We continue to appreciate our veterans in Warren County and this is simply a small token of gratitude, and we invite our community to join in and light Warren County green. Together we can continue to show gratitude not just around Veterans Day in November but every day.”

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The season is observed across New York’s 62 counties. It can be found on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. The movement’s purpose is to support military veterans across all conflicts and areas of service, but puts special importance on Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. The season is also seen as a time to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterans in their everyday lives.

Veterans Day ceremonies in the North Country include observances at the Field of Flags at Fort William Henry in the village of Lake George; and at the Crandall Park memorial in Glens Falls.

Related
101.5 WPDH

Study: How Safe is the State of New York?

We hear about robberies and violent crime in the news, and it can leave one wondering just how safe their town may be? But if you also factor in everything from hate crimes, to the safety of the roads, to even natural disasters, it starts to paint a bigger picture.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees

Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Stefanik calls for federal probe of New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
$4.6 Million allocated to NY AG’s Office to help represent troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Governor Kathy Hochul announced money is being allocated to help represent New York State Troopers in cases where Extreme Risk Protection Orders are issued. Shortly after it was discovered that the alleged gunman who killed 10 people and injured 3 others in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo fell […]
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Vote yay or nay Nov. 8, Clean Water & Jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — We’re just two weeks away from the general election. One thing you may not know that will be on the ballot: The Environmental Bond Measure. This would be a $4.2 billion multi-year investment in clean water, air, wildlife and the environment. The Bond Act was previously approved in the 2020 budget, […]
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY
