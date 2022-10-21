How overturning affirmative action will impact diversity initiatives

Good morning, y'all, and happy Saturday!

I'm not a huge fan of the drop in temperature we've recently undergone, but fall colors have painted the trees and it is a beautiful sight to see.

If you haven't heard about what's going on with the Supreme Court of the United States, let me update you.

Two of the biggest cases weighing the legality of affirmative action are set to be heard before the Supreme Court on Oct. 31. It's widely expected that they're going to overturn the 1978 case that allowed racial diversity to become an organizing principle for college admissions.

The Supreme Court’s abortion decision triggered a nationwide shockwave, and you can expect the overturning of the landmark case Regents of the University of California v. Bakke to do the same.

Unlike the decision to overturn Roe, which returned abortion rights to the states, repealing Bakke would make using race in university admissions illegal nationwide as a violation of the equal protection under the law.

The members of Congress who voted for the 14th Amendment in the 1860s were adamant about the need for race-conscious remedies for past discrimination. That was the entire point of the 14th Amendment — to secure rights of the freed former slaves.

When affirmative action was first implemented 100 years later in the 1960s, the goal was to remedy past discrimination that took place: slavery, segregation and racial prejudice.

The lawsuits currently before the Supreme Court include one against the University of North Carolina and another against Harvard University. An anti-affirmative action group, Students for Fair Admissions , is challenging the way Harvard University and the University of North Carolina weigh race as one factor when they consider prospective students for admission.

Students for Fair Admissions is a nonprofit membership group of more than 20,000 students, parents and others who believe that racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary and unconstitutional.

Defenders of the universities reference the 1978 case of Regents of University of California v Bakke, where the high court ruled that racial quotas were unlawful, but consideration of race as one part of an admissions factor is constitutional. It didn't bar a university from considering race as long as it seeks to achieve the opposite goal: assembling a diverse class of students that reflects the population.

Repealing Bakke would cause a substantial decline in the population of Black and Latino students enrolled in selective universities nationwide. Although admissions officers will still be able to consider economic and class markers, like first-generation college status, those will not suffice to cover the racial gap.

Universities would no longer be allowed to pursue racial diversity, gender diversity, sexual orientation diversity or religious diversity. They would still be allowed to pursue economic diversity, class diversity, viewpoint diversity and geographic diversity, because these categories aren’t protected against discrimination by the Constitution or civil rights laws.

I don't believe that using race as a factor for admissions is unfair or unconstitutional when a university's intention is to assemble a diverse class of students that reflects the population. This should be the goal for all universities, companies and organizations nationwide.

Repealing this decision would be like taking 10 giants steps backward in history, on what seems to be an everlasting journey toward racial equity and diversity.

