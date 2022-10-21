Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The State Elections Department says incorrect voter notices were sent to thousands of voters in Prince William and Fairfax counties. The towns impacted include Herndon, Vienna, Clifton, Quantico, Occoquan, Haymarket, and Dumfries.

The Department is blaming the printing vendor for the issue. It says the printer kept the voting location static on the print. The number of voters impacted is over 31,000. New, correct notices will be mailed out Monday.

Early voting has already begun in Virginia, although that takes place at registrar's offices and satellite locations, not polling places. The Elections Department also says it is ending its relationship with the printer.