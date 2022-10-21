Read full article on original website
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
What we learned as Fields, Bears run over Patriots on MNF
The Bears had 11 days to sit and stew on their ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Monday night in Foxboro, they finally let their frustrations out in a 33-14 drubbing of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots
For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back. At least, that's what it has felt like as the young signal-caller...
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall
On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots
Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt Eberflus and the Bears had other plans. After a mini-bye week spent re-evaluating everything,...
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Where do Browns go from here after loss to the Ravens?
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Browns lost to the Ravens, 23-20, and it was far from an uneventful loss. There was yelling and screaming in the locker room after the game. There were controversial calls from the officials. The game had a little bit of everything except for a win and...
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild
With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter
For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater. With time winding...
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots?
The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the Patriots was in December 2000. Shane Matthews was the quarterback for Dick Jauron's Bears. He threw...
