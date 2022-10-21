Read full article on original website
Ready, set, rehearse! Playwright to attend Franklin School of Innovation shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at the Franklin School of Innovation are rehearsing their fall play -- "Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm?" by Katherine Vondy. The play is a mystery drama and a true story from the 1940s in London. It has never been performed until now, which is something the students are very excited about.
Stories and free books kick off Mitchell County Hilloween celebration
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13’s Karen Wynne was the celebrity reader at Gouge Elementary School on Tuesday. After a couple Halloween stories from Wynne, the first graders each got to pick out two books. Similar book distributions will happen throughout Mitchell County Schools this week as part...
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory
ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
Historic Asheville building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale right in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. To hear more about the old hotel and its ties to New York City, watch below:
Stephens-Lee Community Center Announces Closures and Relocations for October 25-30
As Stephens-Lee Community Center prepares to become the Haunted Castle on the Hill for Festival of Frights, some classes have been cancelled or relocated. Purchase your tickets for Haunted Castle on the Hill to experience one of the area’s longest-running haunted houses. Youth and Teen APR Afterschool will meet...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
Marion seeks EPA grant to pay for cleanup at Drexel Heritage Plant site
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The Marion City Council has agreed to ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a grant to pay for more cleanup at the former Drexel Heritage Plant site. The city intends to apply for $500,000 in funding. The money would go toward removing underground storage tanks,...
Missing Rutherford Co. teen found safe
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.
