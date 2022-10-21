ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory

ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
