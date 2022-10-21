Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles
FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance
Escaped Georgia murderer found on I-75 in Charlotte County
FHP troopers found an escaped Georgia murderer walking on I-75 near mile marker 158 in Charlotte County
