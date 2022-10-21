ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida

7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles

FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
NORTH PORT, FL

