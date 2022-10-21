ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Costar Ron Masak Dies 1 Week After Her: 5 Thing To Know

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jeff Knight/Everett Collection
  • Ron Masak died at the age of 86 from natural causes in Thousand Oaks, CA on Oct. 20, 2022
  • The character actor landed the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote in 1985 alongside the late, great Angela Lansbury
  • He passed away 10 days after Angela died at the age of 96
  • Ron was also called the “King of Commercials” for his multiple voice-over gigs in the 80s and 90s

One of Angela Lansbury’s beloved co-stars from Murder, She Wrote passed away 10 days after the actress died at the age of 96. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the famed 80s TV series, died of natural causes in a hospital in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 21, 2022. He was 86 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMULl_0ii534lG00
Rona Masak died in Oct. 2022 at the age of 86. (Jeff Knight/Everett Collection)

Ron’s daughter announced the death on Facebook with a “very heavy and broken heart.” She said Ron was with his wife (Kay) and six children when he passed. “Most importantly, we will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend,” she added. “He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.”

Here’s everything to know about Ron Masak and his legacy, below!

Where is Ron from?

Born in Chicago, Ill. on July 1, 1936, Ron caught the acting bug early on, studying theater at Chicago City College and made his debut on the stage with the Drama Guild in 1954, per Variety.

His big break came with ‘Murder, She Wrote’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A3HW_0ii534lG00
Ron Masak landed the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote’ in 1985 alongside star Angela Lansbury. (Everett Collection)

In the 60s and 70s, Ron has bit parts in such iconic TV shows as Bewitched, The Twilight Zone, Get Smart and Wonder Woman, according to his IMDB. His big break came when he landed the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote in 1985. Ron made his presence known in over 40 episodes of the series until its end in 1996.

Ron was known as ‘The King of Commercials’

In her Facebook message, Ron’s daughter said he was “best known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ as well as for his role as Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote.'” Ron gained the moniker in the 80s and 90s after he was cast as the voice for Vlasic pickles, Rice-A-Roni and other household products, according to Variety.

He was attached to 2 projects before his death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WUWG_0ii534lG00
Ron Masak pictured with his wife Kay Masak. (Unimedia/Shutterstock)

Ron was working well into his 80s, with his most recent film role in 2018′ Angels on Tap, according to his IMDB. The site also says the late actor was attached to two upcoming projects: The Curse of the Gorgon and Quigley 2.

Ron played an ‘integral role’ in various charities

Later on in his long life, Ron made sure to give back, as his daughter revealed on Facebook that he was involved with many charities. “Ron also spent many years playing an integral role in various charity events for Wounded Warriors, Child Help, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation, The Jerry Lewis Telethon, and many more,” she wrote.

