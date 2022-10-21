ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33 NewsFix

Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: The Sugar Factory

DALLAS - It’s the most "Instagram-ed" restaurant in the nation and if you’ve seen the Sugar Factory’s over-the-top menu items, you would know why. Nick Cannon was the guest DJ for the Dallas Sugar Factory grand opening last year and while we were capturing it, we couldn’t stop thinking about the insane milkshakes they serve. Trust us, they’re more like a meal than a drink.
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
dmagazine.com

What $750K Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

Said to be featured in a 1930s edition of Architectural Digest, this one-of-a-kind Kessler Tudor is adorned with intricate hand-painted murals and an original Batchelder tile fireplace, plus finished attic space. Robb Puckett for Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. $699,000, 10909 Fernald Ave., Lochwood. 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 2,912...
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: "Scare" Wear

FORT WORTH, Texas - For many, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year, and that’s when the "Spirit" store comes to life. The Tex Factor visits this pop-up costume emporium in Fort Worth to learn about the hottest trends in scare wear and discover how Spirit Halloween is bringing joy to kids all around the country all year round.
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor

RED OAK, Texas - It may be the oldest haunted house attraction in America. Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years. This is their last year of fear at this historical location. We'll take you through the park's multiple haunted attractions, get a behind-the-scenes peak to see how they create their spooky magic and learn what’s next for the haunted park. We also learned the real history of the manor...and it's not for the faint of the heart!
fox4news.com

WATCH: Southlake lightning strike sends tree bark flying

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A third round of heavy rain moved through North Texas Monday night. Nothing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex turned severe, but there were some severe thunderstorm watches issued in the areas south of the metroplex and in parts of Central Texas. A home security camera in Southlake...
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
